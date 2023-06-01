Applications are open for phase 1 of the special market to be set up in Lai Chi Vun Shipyards on weekends

MACAU, June 1 - In order to enrich the cultural tourism and leisure experience of the public and tourists, the Cultural Affairs Bureau plans to set up a featured market in the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards between Fridays and Sundays, as well as on public holidays. The market will be launched at the end of June, and applications for stalls are open from today (1 June) to 7 June. All interested parties are welcome to register and registration is free of charge.

The featured market in the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards will be open from 3pm to 7pm, from Fridays to Sundays and on public holidays. There will be 15 stalls set up in the shipyards, displaying and selling souvenirs with cultural characteristics of Coloane, original products and special snacks. The market aims to create cultural and artistic vibe of the shipyards and enrich the exploration experiences of residents and tourists through different themes and activities of the market.

Applications for stalls in Phase I are open from today (1 June) to 11:59pm on 7 June. The stall regulations and application form are available at www.LaiChiVun.com/Reg_e. Applicants may submit their application forms via email info@LaiChiVun.com, or apply at n.º 494, R. Cidade de Braga, Vista Magnifica Court, R/C, Macao, during office hours (Monday to Friday, 9:30am - 6:30pm). The organiser will assess and select based on a set of comprehensive criteria such as the product characteristics, number of types of products and the past performance to determine the order of selection, and the selected stalls will be confirmed by the Cultural Affairs Bureau.

For enquiries, please contact Ms Lai through tel. no. 6699 0853, WeChat (WeChat ID: 85366990853), or by email info@LaiChiVun.com, during office hours.