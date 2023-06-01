The working visit of the Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan to Iran has ended

01/06/2023

On the second day of his visit to Iran, Arkadag visited Iran's industrial complex "Mapna Group", during which he got acquainted in detail with the activities of the complex, which unites dozens of companies.

In frames of the exchange of views on the prospects for Turkmen-Iranian cooperation, a presentation was made on the activities of the complex, which includes the design and construction of energy facilities, renewable energy sources, the development and implementation of oil and gas, railway and other industrial projects, including the core infrastructure, the production of the main and auxiliary equipment, including gas and steam turbines, combined plants for power generation, water desalination, as well as locomotives for railway rolling stock and others.

In addition, the work of the companies specialized in the provision of services for the operation and maintenance, as well as the electrification of transport systems, including the production of electric vehicles and the construction of charging stations for them.

Then, acquaintance with the exhibition of products produced by the Iranian industrial complex took place. In particular, samples of various types of equipment, models of "smart" houses, rolling stock, as well as cars were presented.

Upon completion of the inspection of the exhibition, the leaders of the industrial complex reaffirmed the desire of the Iranian side to expand cooperation with Turkmenistan.

On the same day, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The Supreme Leader of Iran stressed the high level and fruitful nature of interstate relations, which are based on the historically established ties of friendship, brotherhood and good neighborliness.

Arkadag, on behalf of the Turkmen side, expressed gratitude to the Spiritual Leader of Iran for his personal contribution to the consistent strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two states.

In continuation of the meeting, it was emphasized that the long-term Turkmen-Iranian partnership is diverse and close. The emphasis was also placed on the fact that both states and their peoples are bound by good neighborly ties.

Stating the strategic level of interstate partnership, close cooperation on international platforms was noted, in particular, mutual support for initiatives and proposals on key issues on the international agenda.

One of the priority areas of bilateral partnership is the trade and economic sphere, which opens up broad prospects for cooperation in the fields of transport, the oil and gas sector and energy.

In this regard, the agreements reached following the official visit of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Iran in June 2022 and the current working visit of Arkadag, fixed in the signed documents, the practical implementation of which is designed to deepen effective partnership in various fields, are of particular importance.

Along with this, the importance of the traditional cultural and humanitarian dialogue was noted. In this regard, Turkmenistan and Iran express their readiness to intensify this fruitful cooperation, including through education, science and culture, healthcare, ecology, as well as to strengthen ties between the regions of the two states.

At the end of the meeting, the National Leader of the Turkmen people invited Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to pay a visit to Turkmenistan at a convenient time for him.

The working visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the Islamic Republic of Iran ended on May 31, 2023.

In general, the held talks demonstrated the firm commitment of Turkmenistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran to the traditionally friendly interstate dialogue. As a result of the meetings, important agreements were reached and a package of documents was signed, as well as a Joint Declaration was adopted, which confirms the intention of the two neighboring countries to further strengthen and develop fruitful cooperation across its entire spectrum.

It should also be noted that during the visit, members of the delegation of Turkmenistan held talks in Tehran with their Iranian counterparts, during which topical issues of bilateral cooperation in a number of industries were discussed. In this context, special attention was paid to the issues of practical implementation of the agreements reached following the results of the official visit of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov last year and the current working visit of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty to Iran. The parties paid special attention to cooperation in the field of transport, the fuel and energy sector, the electric power industry, agriculture and water management, road and urban construction, the financial and banking sector, as well as customs bodies.