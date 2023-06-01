Turkmen-Finnish political consultations were held in Ashgabat

01/06/2023

On June 1, 2023, Turkmen-Finnish negotiations between the foreign ministries were held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan. The Turkmen delegation was headed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyiev. The Finnish side was represented by the Director General in the Department for Russia, Eastern Europe and Central Asia of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Finland Maria Elina Liivala. The meeting was also attended by the Ambassador of Finland to Turkmenistan Ikka Ryasyanen.

During the meeting, the parties discussed topical issues of developing relations between the two countries in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields.

The diplomats expressed the interest of the two countries in further effective cooperation within the framework of international organizations, in particular the UN, the EU and the OSCE.

The sides noted the importance of developing inter-parliamentary cooperation. In this context, the significance of the activities of the Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group with the Parliament of Finland, established in May this year, was emphasized.

The parties also spoke in favor of strengthening the legal framework for bilateral cooperation.

In addition, an exchange of views took place regarding the further expansion of trade and economic relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Finland. In this regard, it was proposed to intensify contacts between the business circles of the two countries.

The diplomats also discussed the possibilities of building up humanitarian cooperation, including educational and scientific contacts.