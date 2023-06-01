Days of Culture of Turkmenistan started in Armenia

From May 31 to June 3, 2023, the Days of Culture of Turkmenistan are being held in Yerevan. Delegation led by the Minister of Culture of Turkmenistan A.Shamyradov, consisting of cultural and art workers, scientists, journalists and students has been participating in these events.

The grand opening of the event took place in the Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall, which was attended by heads and representatives of state agencies, scientific circles and creative intelligentsia, the media, cultural and art figures of two countries, as well as members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Armenia.

The speakers noted the particular importance of such meetings in terms of rapprochement between the peoples of the two countries, intensification of relations in the cultural and humanitarian direction.

The creative bouquet presented by the Turkmen artists to the Armenian public harmoniously combined works from the treasury of world and national musical classics, folk melodies and songs, folklore compositions and modern pop music.

During a stay of the Turkmen delegation in Armenia, the Minister of Culture of Turkmenistan A. Shamyradov met with the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Armenia Zh. Andreasyan.

In course of the meeting, the parties noted the importance of further intensifying cultural exchange and scientific contacts in order to study the historical and cultural heritage of the Turkmen and Armenian peoples, expressed mutual interest in holding international forums on a regular basis with the participation of scientists and specialists of both countries.

Speaking about the importance of international cooperation for the development of national cultures, the sides stressed that humanitarian cooperation is a reliable bridge to expand and strengthen close friendly ties and mutual understanding between countries.

In this regard, the importance of holding the Days of Culture of Turkmenistan in Armenia was noted as an event that will become another step in strengthening cultural ties between Turkmenistan and Armenia.

At the end of the meeting, the signing ceremony of the Program of Interaction between Governments of two countries in the Field of Culture and Art for 2023-2025 took place.

On the same day, representatives of the Turkmen delegation visited the building of the Public Television of Armenia, as well as the Matenadaran Research Institute of Ancient Manuscripts named after St. Mesrop Mashtots.

One of the important goals of the creative action in Yerevan is the wide promotion of the literary heritage of the Turkmen poet-philosopher Magtymguly Fragi.