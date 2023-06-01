Personal Injury Lawyer Team at the Law Offices of Geoff Rill Ready to Fight for the Rights of Accident Victims

/EIN News/ -- Newport Beach, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newport Beach, California -

The Law Offices of Geoff Rill, APC, a firm based in Newport Beach, CA, wants to stress that their personal injury lawyers are ready to fight for the rights of their clients to receive compensation for their injuries. Their offices are located in Newport Beach, CA but they serve clients not just in Orange County, where Newport Beach is found, but also in San Diego County, Riverside County, Los Angeles County, and San Bernardino County. Those who are interested in learning more about the firm can check out their website at https://rill-law.com/about.

Geoff Rill says, “If you’ve been involved in a car crash, you are at war with the insurance company for the person who caused the accident. Their sole mission is to spend as little money as possible to make you go away. Do they care if your car gets fixed properly? No. Do they care if you can’t get a rental car? No. What if you can’t work? What about your injuries and the devastating effects an accident can have on your life? They don’t care.”

He adds, “You need to contact an attorney right away if you’ve been involved in a car accident to find out what your rights are. Consultations with the Law Offices of Geoff Rill are free. Even if you don’t need to hire us, we’re happy to point you in the right direction and make sure you don’t get taken advantage of by the ‘claims department’ of the insurance company for the person who caused the accident.”

The law in California is based on the concept of comparative negligence to find out which party may be responsible for damages resulting from a car accident. This reduces the amount that a plaintiff may recover, in contrast to a pure negligence system. However, the law will not be the only consideration when establishing fault. Insurance firms will also assign a percentage of the blame for each of the parties involved in the accident. If the parties are deemed to be equally responsible, it will be a 50/50 split. However, if the other party broke a traffic law, it may result into a 70/30 ratio in favor of the plaintiff.

Working with the insurance company, regardless of whether an individual is at fault or not, can be a challenge. This is because it is for the best interests of the insurance company to minimize the amount they pay to accident victims. Those who have no lawyer to represent them are an easy target for the insurance companies. Fortunately, the lawyers at the Law Offices of Geoff Rill have extensive experience in dealing with insurance adjusters and insurance agents and will do their best to earn their client the maximum compensation possible. Those who want to know more about the law firm can check out their Facebook profile.

Geoff Rill of the Law Offices of Geoff Rill, APC, has been a personal injury lawyer since 2010 and has extensive experience in jury trials and has won many personal injury jury trials in Newport Beach and neighboring areas. He won the Young Gun Trial Lawyer of the Year award in 2020 from the Orange County Trial Lawyers Association. In 2022, he became a member of the prestigious American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), which is made up of civil trial lawyers who have tried at least 10 jury trials to verdict as the lead counsel. Geoff Rill can practice law in all California state courts and also in the US District Court for the Central and Southern Districts. He was also a recipient of the Rising Star award from Super Lawyers since 2017. He has also been in included in the Top 10 personal injury lawyers under 40 in Southern California by the National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys (NAOPIA).

Those who would like to know more about the personal injury law services offered by the Law Offices of Geoff Rill can check out their website at https://rill-law.com or contact them through the phone or email.

