CELEBRATE ALL TYPES OF FATHER FIGURES WITH BOXLUNCH’S NEW FATHER'S DAY SELECTION, AVAILABLE ONLINE AND IN-STORES NOW
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This June, celebrate all types of father figures with a fun new Father's Day selection from pop culture retailer BoxLunch. Whether it’s warming up with a coffee from a superhero-themed coffee maker or switching up their style with dad-themed apparel from dad’s favorite tv show or movie, there are products for every dad.
For those dads who dream of faraway galaxies, there’s a selection of apparel featuring oversized racing-themed t-shirts. For the adventurous dad, there's merchandise inspired by the Jurassic era, including a classic mug, a grilled cheese maker, a cozy sweatshirt and pajama pants, and a selection of dinosaur pins. For the fantasy-loving and gaming dad, there’s a selection of woven button-up’s to up their style game featuring iconic fantasy worlds and characters.
For the bookish dad, The Dad Jokes Book has all the jokes dads love to tell, and the Things I Love About Dad book has fill-in-the-blank pages to personalize so you can tell your dad all the things you love about him. Timeless classic dad gifts like a silver cocktail shaker set and a whiskey tumbler set can be paired with the new Gotham City Cocktails book and a Golf Ball Ice Mold for the beginnings of an ultimate at-home bar setup.
Check out these Father's Day Items and more in-store and Online at https://boxlun.ch/BoxLunchxFathersDay beginning today and celebrate Father's Day on June 18th, 2023!
BOXLUNCH X FATHERS DAY
About BoxLunch
BoxLunch is a specialty retailer offering a curated collection of licensed pop culture merchandise. With every $10 spent across the retailers’ themed product offering of apparel, accessories, home goods, gift and novelty, and collectibles BoxLunch will provide a meal to a person in need through its philanthropic partnerships. To join the movement and help in the fight against hunger visit BoxLunch in-store or online at www.boxlunch.com to learn more on how you can get involved in your local community. BoxLunch is headquartered in CA and currently operates over 230 stores throughout the US. For more information, please visit our e-commerce website and Facebook.com/boxlunchgifts or follow us on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram at @BoxLunchGifts.
*For every $10 spent, BoxLunch will donate at least one meal to Feeding America. $10 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local partner food banks. BoxLunch guarantees a minimum of 5,000,000 meals (monetary equivalent of $500,000) to Feeding America and member food banks from January 29, 2023 to February 3, 2024. Meal claim valid as of November 1, 2020 and subject to change.
