Georgia: winners of EU-supported ‘Meliora 2022’ corporate responsibility award announced

The fourth award ceremony of ‘Georgia’s Responsible Business Awards – Meliora 2022’ was held on 30 May 2023, supported by the EU.

This annual competition, also supported by Konrad Adenauer Foundation (KAS), and implemented by the Centre for Strategic Research and Development of Georgia (CSRDG), aims at developing corporate responsibility in Georgia and promoting it in society. It awards business companies for the best initiatives and projects that promote corporate social responsibility.

The winners in the different categories of ‘Meliora 2022’ are:

Winner large company: Tegeta Holding, project ‘Tegeta for Environment’

Winner SME: Biodiesel Georgia, project ‘Biofuel from Waste – Clean Environment and Energy Independence’

Winner large company: Majorel Georgia, project ‘Feel Good’

Winner large company: APM Terminals Poti, project ‘APM Terminals for Poti’

Winner SME: Edena, project ‘Support for Demotivated Women’

‘Cross-Sector Partnership – Shared Responsibility’

Winner SME: Qwerty, project ‘Supergmiri.ge support’

‘Transparency and Report on CSR and Corporate Sustainability’

Winner large company: TBC Bank, project ‘Sustainability Report 2021’

‘CSR Manager of the year’

Winner: Ana Kukhaleishvili, company ‘BIM Cube’

Responsible SME of the year

Winner: MBC

A total of 250 people attended the awarding ceremony, including diplomats, government officials, local and international experts, and civil society and business representatives.

