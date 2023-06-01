Submit Release
EU calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to avoid steps that could put peace process at risk

The Armenia-Azerbaijan normalisation process has, during the past month, seen an intensification, which the European Union welcomes, the EU spokesperson has said in a statement. 

“The EU believes that it is important to keep this historic momentum and avoid steps, including hostile rhetoric, that could put the peace process at risk,” says the statement published on 30 May. “Despite the difficult conflict history and past grievances, all issues need to be resolved exclusively by peaceful means, through dialogue.”

Following the negotiations on the peace treaty that were held in the United States in early May, a leaders’ meeting took place in Brussels on 14 May, ahead of another meeting scheduled for 1 June in Chișinău, Moldova. The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan also met in Moscow. 

In Brussels, the negotiations focused on several key topics, such as border issues, connectivity, humanitarian issues and the rights and security of Armenians living on the territory of the former Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast.

Since then, the leaders reaffirmed publicly their unequivocal commitment to the 1991 Almaty Declaration and the respective territorial integrity of Armenia (29,800 km2) and Azerbaijan (86,600 km2).

The EU recalls that it is committed to supporting the parties in their endeavour to reach a comprehensive normalisation.

