EU4 Independent Media to support production of investigative journalism in Eastern partner countries – up to €100,000 per project

The EU-funded project EU4 Independent Media has announced an investigative journalism support programme aiming to facilitate the production of impactful and compelling investigations on topics of high public interest.

The programme is supported by the European Union and targets Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

The topics of investigations that will be supported under this call include, but are not limited to:

corruption and financial crime, organised crime;

public safety and security, democracy and human rights;

environment and climate change, healthcare.

The call is open for legally registered news organisations catering for audiences in all six Eastern partner countries, including organisations operating in exile; journalist and press freedom non-profit organisations; independent content production companies; and journalists/content production teams acting on behalf of any of these organisations.

The maximum budget per project is €100,000.

The deadline for applications is 9 July.

If interested, please apply only via the online application form. Any questions that may arise in the process of application can be addressed to support.eu4im@dt-global.com

Find out more

Eligibility criteria

To apply

Media page on the EU NEIGHBOURS east website

EU4Independent Media launches online self-paced courses for journalists and media managers