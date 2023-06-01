Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,649 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,457 in the last 365 days.

EU4 Independent Media to support production of investigative journalism in Eastern partner countries – up to €100,000 per project

The EU-funded project EU4 Independent Media has announced an investigative journalism support programme aiming to facilitate the production of impactful and compelling investigations on topics of high public interest. 

The programme is supported by the European Union and targets Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

The topics of investigations that will be supported under this call include, but are not limited to:

  • corruption and financial crime, organised crime; 
  • public safety and security, democracy and human rights; 
  • environment and climate change, healthcare.

The call is open for legally registered news organisations catering for audiences in all six Eastern partner countries, including organisations operating in exile; journalist and press freedom non-profit organisations; independent content production companies; and journalists/content production teams acting on behalf of any of these organisations.   

The maximum budget per project is €100,000. 

The deadline for applications is 9 July.

If interested, please apply only via the online application form. Any questions that may arise in the process of application can be addressed to support.eu4im@dt-global.com  

Find out more

Eligibility criteria

To apply

Media page on the EU NEIGHBOURS east website

EU4Independent Media launches online self-paced courses for journalists and media managers

You just read:

EU4 Independent Media to support production of investigative journalism in Eastern partner countries – up to €100,000 per project

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more