Press Releases

06/01/2023

Governor Lamont Commemorates 30th Anniversary of Assault Weapons Ban, Urges Legislative Approval of 2023 Gun Violence Prevention Proposals

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today hosted a ceremony at the Connecticut State Capitol complex in Hartford to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the enactment of Connecticut’s 1993 assault weapons ban.

During the event, the governor urged the State Senate to continue Connecticut’s nationwide leading efforts on this topic by giving final legislative approval to a comprehensive series of reforms he proposed during the 2023 session that will further strengthen the assault weapons ban and are focused on reducing gun violence, stopping mass shootings, and preventing firearm accidents and suicides.

Connecticut became only the third state in the nation to enact an assault weapons ban on June 8, 1993, when then-Governor Lowell Weicker signed legislation that was approved days earlier by both chambers of the General Assembly. Former and current lawmakers who were integral in its passage 30 years ago joined Governor Lamont at the ceremony to mark the anniversary, including former State Senator George Jepsen, former State Representative Mike Lawlor, current State Representative Bob Godfrey, and former State Representative Susan Bysiewicz, who currently serves as Connecticut’s lieutenant governor.

“Thirty years ago, Connecticut became a nationwide leader when our state became among one of the first in the country to enact an assault weapons ban, and those lawmakers who fought for its enactment all those decades ago are to be commended and applauded for their efforts to keep the people of our state safe from gun violence,” Governor Lamont said. “Still, our federal laws and the laws of other states have not kept up, and the threat of gun violence throughout the United States remains very real. As much as we need Congress and other states to act, we can continue to strengthen our state laws here in Connecticut. I strongly urge the State Senate to pass House Bill 6667 and keep our state a leader in these efforts.”

Introduced by Governor Lamont, House Bill 6667 was approved by the House of Representatives on May 25, 2023, on a bipartisan vote of 96-51. It is currently waiting to be acted upon in the Senate. Some of the major provisions in that bill include: