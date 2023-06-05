Business Reporter: A new generation of skilled workers
How can businesses tap into the Generation Z talent pool?LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Dr Norah McRae, Associate Provost, Co-operative and Experiential Education at the University of Waterloo, Canada talks about how co-operative education and work-integrated learning programmes can address the potentially existential threats posed by global labour shortages and the breakneck speed of technological change. Generation Z is a digitally fluent cohort of workers in the process of joining the labour market, who have a profound understanding of how to leverage technology for problem solving and innovation. Generation Z students already have the competences by their co-op work term that enable them to add value to the companies that employ them.
The Work-Learn Institute of the University of Waterloo has analysed the data gleaned during students’ co-op learning programmes to connect with and make the most of Generation Z talent. Findings confirm this group of workers prioritize work-life balance when seeking jobs, focusing on mechanisms and structures in the workplace that enable it. They are ready to decline offers suiting their skillsets if the employer’s mission doesn’t match their values. Opportunities for career growth and life-long learning are also key deciding factors for them. Despite having the necessary skills for remote work, they prefer hybrid environments, where they can build relationships, as well as engage with their mentors in person.
To learn more about how a business can appeal to Generation Z talent, read the article.
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Fortune, USA Today, Wired, Independent, Business Insider Germany, Il Fatto and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
About the University of Waterloo
The University of Waterloo opened its doors to 74 engineering students In 1957, with co-operative education as its cornerstone. Today, its co-op program has over 25,000 students working at more than 7,500 businesses in over 60 countries each year. Waterloo is #1 in Canada for experiential learning and employer-student connections.
https://uwaterloo.ca/
