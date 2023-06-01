Submit Release
UPDATED: Gov. Henry McMaster to Participate in Hurricane Fly Around Exercise Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will visit emergency operation centers in Horry, Charleston, and Beaufort Counties to discuss hurricane season preparations with state and local emergency management officials on Monday, June 5. The event was previously scheduled for Friday, June 2, but will now be held on Monday, June 5. 

Horry County 

WHO: Governor Henry McMaster, state and local emergency management officials

WHAT: Meeting and media briefing on statewide hurricane season preparations 

WHEN: Monday, June 5 at 10:30 AM

WHERE: Randall S. Webster Emergency Operations & Communications Center, 1976 Industrial Park Road, Conway, S.C. 

Charleston County 

WHO: Governor Henry McMaster, state and local emergency management officials

WHAT: Meeting and media briefing on statewide hurricane season preparations 

WHEN: Monday, June 5 at 12:30 PM

WHERE: Charleston County Emergency Operations Center, 8500 Palmetto Commerce Parkway, North Charleston, S.C.

Beaufort County

WHO: Governor Henry McMaster, state and local emergency management officials

WHAT: Meeting and media briefing on statewide hurricane season preparations 

WHEN: Monday, June 5 at 3:00 PM

WHERE: Beaufort County Emergency Operations Center, Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, 2001 Duke Street, Beaufort, S.C. 

