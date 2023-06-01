/EIN News/ -- Press Release

Vantiva's commitment to sustainability recognized with EcoVadis Platinum Award and ranking in the Top 2% of responsible companies

by S&P Global

Vantiva confirms its place in the Top 1% of companies worldwide assessed by EcoVadis

and earns a Platinum Medal for the second consecutive year.

Vantiva is also ranked in the Top 2% of companies worldwide and third in the "Communication Equipment" category by S&P Global.

Paris – June 1, 2023 – Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI; OTC Pink: TCLRY), formerly known as Technicolor and a global technology leader in creating innovations that connect people to the content and services they need at home and at work, has received the highest honors from EcoVadis and S&P Global for its commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR).

EcoVadis, one of the world's leading CSR rating agencies, awarded its highest honor, the Platinum Medal, to Vantiva. This honor ranks Vantiva in the top 1% of companies worldwide rated by the agency, regardless of size or industry. This is the second year in a row that Vantiva has received this distinction from EcoVadis, with a two-point increase in its score over the past year following Gold Medals in the three years prior to that. EcoVadis is based on four categories of criteria: environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement.

Vantiva also moved up in the S&P Global score and ranking with an ESG rating of 65/100, up 8 points (March 17, 2023 score). Vantiva now ranks in the top 2% worldwide in its category (communications equipment sector), up from the top 10% in 2022. Vantiva ranks third among companies in its sector, and first in the environmental category with the highest score. The panel studied by S&P Global's extra-financial department includes no less than 112 global companies. The rating is based on the audit of numerous criteria in three areas: environment, social and governance.

"This is a great source of pride for all of us at Vantiva, who work hard every day to make our company a responsible player that is aware of the challenges facing present and future generations of all its stakeholders," says Luis Martinez-Amago, Vantiva's CEO.

"These major awards from EcoVadis and S&P Global once again crown more than 15 years of effort, especially in decarbonizing our supply and lowering the energy consumption of our products and sites," says Olga Damiron, Chief People and Talent Officer, Executive Vice President of CSR and Corporate General Counsel of the Group.

In addition, Vantiva submitted its SBTi (Science Based Target initiative) roadmap in early 2023, with the goal of reducing its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 57% by 2027. In addition, for Scope 3, Vantiva has committed to reducing the end-use emissions intensity, in terms of kilograms of CO2 emitted per unit sold of Connected Home products, by 30% by 2030.

Finally, Vantiva remains attentive to the safety of its employees and records a 27.4% decrease in its workplace accident rate(1), from 0.95 in 2021 to 0.69. The rate of occupational accidents and illnesses with lost time(2) is stable at 0.42, compared with 0.43 in 2021.

(1) The occupational injury and disease rate is equal to the number of occupational injuries and diseases per 200,000 hours worked.

(2) The lost-time injury rate is equal to the number of lost-time injuries and occupational diseases per 200,000 hours worked.

About VANTIVA

Pushing the Edge

VANTIVA shares are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (VANTI) and are tradable in the form of American Depositary Receipts (ADR) in the United States on the OTC Pink market (TCLRY).

VANTIVA, formerly known as Technicolor, is headquartered in Paris, France. It is an independent company which is a global technology leader in designing, developing and supplying innovative products and solutions that connect consumers around the world to the content and services they love – whether at home, at work or in other smart spaces. VANTIVA has also earned a solid reputation for optimizing supply chain performance by leveraging its decades-long expertise in high-precision manufacturing, logistics, fulfillment and distribution. With operations throughout the Americas, Asia Pacific and EMEA, VANTIVA is recognized as a strategic partner by leading firms across various vertical industries, including network service providers, software companies and video game creators for over 25 years. The group’s relationships with the film and entertainment industry goes back over 100 years by providing end-to-end solutions for its clients.

VANTIVA is committed to the highest standards of corporate social responsibility and sustainability across all aspects of their operations.

For more information, please visit vantiva.com and follow VANTIVA on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Vantiva Press Relations Thatcher+Co. for Vantiva

press.relations@vantiva.net vantiva@thatcherandco.com

Attachment