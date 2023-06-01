Submissions open for 16th annual Indiana agriculture photo contest

About this Event

INDIANAPOLIS (May 31, 2023) — The Indiana State Department of Agriculture will accept submissions for the 16th annual Indiana Agriculture Photo Contest during the month of June. The contest is open to all Indiana residents and was created to recognize the hard work and contributions of Hoosier farmers, as well as the beauty of the state’s agricultural landscape.

“We welcome all Hoosiers to submit entries to the photo contest,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “Whether you are using a professional camera or your phone, we encourage you to submit your best images showcasing Indiana agriculture.”

Participants are encouraged to submit photos reflecting the wide array of agriculture. The categories photos can be entered under are:

On the Farm: Showcasing any building, piece of equipment or activity that is a part of life on an Indiana farm.

Faces of Agriculture: Featuring those who grow and produce food, fuel and fiber in Indiana.

Agritourism: Spotlighting Indiana’s seasonal and agricultural destinations, such as orchards, wineries and farmers markets.

Conservation: Highlighting Indiana’s natural beauty with landscapes, water and wildlife.

In total, ten winners will be selected: two from each category and two overall. Winners will be invited to attend a special ceremony at the Indiana State Fair, where they will be recognized and receive certificates from Lt. Gov. Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Don Lamb. Contest winners will also have their photographs featured in the offices of the Lt. Governor’s Family of Business in Indianapolis throughout the year.

“There is nothing more beautiful than life on the farm,” Lamb said. “I look forward to seeing how creative minds across the state are able to capture that beauty in photos through this year’s contest."

Contestants can submit up to five photos in digital format accommodated by a submission form for each photo. Photos will be evaluated based on creativity, composition and category representation. Entries must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. (ET) on June 30, 2023.

Click here for entry forms, guidelines and criteria or visit ISDA.IN.GOV

###