Reel in some Florida fun on license-free fishing weekends in June

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) invites Florida residents and visitors to go fishing during two license-free weekends: June 3-4 for saltwater and June 10-11 for freshwater.

License-free fishing weekends offer a great opportunity to enjoy the outdoors and experience the many fishing opportunities the Fishing Capital of the World has to offer. The FWC encourages everyone to take advantage of these weekends to spend time enjoying the beautiful Florida waters.

“Fishing is a great way to enjoy the outdoors and experience Florida’s abundant fishing opportunities,” said Roger Young, FWC’s Executive Director. “License-free fishing weekends allow Floridians and visitors to get outdoors, connect with nature and create lasting memories with family and friends.”

During the license-free weekends, all bag limits, size limits and fishing regulations still apply. Anglers must also follow all other fishing rules, such as gear restrictions, seasons and closures. To help ensure a fun and safe fishing experience, the FWC encourages all anglers to review the regulations before heading out on the water. For current recreational fishing regulations, visit MyFWC.com/about and click on “Rules & Regulations” or download the Fish Rules App to stay up to date on saltwater and freshwater regulations in your area.

Find a location to go fishing through the pier finder tool or visit a Fish Management Area. Launch your vessel at a local boat ramp or access point. View the quarterly FWC’s Freshwater Fishing Forecasts by region.

For more information about license-free fishing weekends, including fishing tips and regulations, visit MyFWC.com/LetsGoFishing. Anglers can also download the Fish|Hunt FL app, available for free on Apple and Android smartphones, to access regulations, season dates, and more.