Public input meeting for proposed improvements to I-94 scheduled June 8 in Tappen

BISMARCK, N.D. – A public input meeting will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on June 8 at the Tappen City Hall at 118 N Main St. in Tappen.



The purpose of the meeting is to discuss proposed improvements and detour routes for the Pettibone Interchange Bridge (Exit 217) located along Interstate 94 east of Tappen.



The project consists of replacing the existing bridge and reconstructing parts of the interchange ramps, approach roadways, and frontage roads.



The meeting will utilize an open house format with North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) representatives on hand to discuss the project.



Information handouts and exhibits will be provided that explain the project details. Presentation exhibits and other materials will also be available on the NDDOT website at www.dot.nd.gov, click Public Meetings under Quick Links.



If unable to attend the public input meeting, written statements or comments must be postmarked or emailed by June 23, 2023, to Travis Brossart, Bridge Division, 608 E. Blvd. Ave. Bismarck, ND 58504. Email tbrossart@nd.gov with “Public Input Meeting-PCN 23344” in the e-mail subject heading.



Contact Travis Brossart at 701-328-2529 for additional questions.



The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:



an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.



- ### -







CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701.328.4444

