Infopro Learning Secures Spot on Training Industry’s 2023 List of Top Custom Content Development Companies

PLAINSBORO, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Infopro Learning , a leading provider in corporate training outsourcing and human capital transformation, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of the Top Custom Content Development Companies for 2023 by Training Industry, a trusted source for information and resources on the training industry.The Training Industry’s annual list acknowledges organizations that demonstrate excellence in designing and delivering customized learning solutions for businesses across various industries. Infopro Learning’s inclusion in this prestigious list is a testament to its commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.“We are honored to be recognized as one of the Top Custom Content Development Companies by the Training Industry,” said Anu Galhotra, Senior Vice President-Learning Solutions, at Infopro Learning. “This achievement reflects our team’s dedication to creating engaging and impactful learning experiences that drive business results for our clients. We take great pride in delivering custom content solutions that empower organizations to meet their unique training needs and enhance their workforce capabilities.”Infopro Learning’s selection was based on a rigorous evaluation process that considered several factors, including the company’s industry visibility, innovation in content development, breadth and quality of services, and ability to meet the evolving training needs of clients. The inclusion of Infopro Learning in this esteemed list highlights its expertise in designing and developing custom learning solutions that align with organizations’ goals and deliver measurable outcomes.“Infopro Learning’s commitment to delivering effective, customized learning solutions has earned them a well-deserved spot on our 2023 Top Custom Content Development Companies list,” added Anu. “Their focus on understanding clients’ needs, leveraging innovative technologies, and providing exceptional learning experiences has set them apart in the industry.”As a leading provider of corporate training solutions, Infopro Learning offers a comprehensive suite of services, including custom content development, learning experience design, learning technology implementation, and learning consulting. With a team of experienced instructional designers, learning strategists, and technology experts, the company helps organizations unlock the full potential of their workforce through tailored training solutions.About Infopro LearningInfopro Learning is an award-winning workforce transformation company that unlocks the potential of employees, clients, and partners. Unlocking potential unleashes higher performance levels, resulting in outcomes aligned with your company’s strategic objectives. Infopro Learning helps you grow, manage change effectively, and ultimately – transform.Over the last 25 years, Infopro Learning has built services and solutions around training, upskilling, and developing people. As a global leader in talent development and managed learning services , Infopro Learning offers full-service solutions that support the entire lifecycle of learning, including strategy, curriculum design, content development, training delivery, learning administration, and talent sourcing . Our digital platforms and global infrastructure enable the accelerated realization of the outcomes associated with full-service solutions.