Associa Cares Donates To Canadian Wildfire Victims

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Cares Canada, the Canadian charitable affiliate of Associa and the community management industry’s leading nonprofit organisation, is pleased to announce that it is donating funds to help the Canadian Red Cross assist individual and families affected by major wildfires throughout the provinces of Alberta and British Columbia.

Alberta has been heavily impacted, where more than 2,800 firefighters from Canada and the United States continue to battle hundreds of wildfires triggered by record-high temperatures and low rainfall. Two million acres have burned to date, forcing 30,000 residents to evacuate their homes and communities. More than 50 schools have been closed together with multiple hospitals and long-term care facilities. Although recent cooler weather, higher humidity and rainfall have helped stem their advance in some areas, dozens of fires continue to burn out of control.

To support wildfire relief efforts, monetary donations can be made to Associa Cares Canada by visiting the organisation’s website and clicking on the “Donate” button.

“Being there for your neighbour in their hour of need is the foundation of every community,” said Andrew Fortin, Associa Cares Canada President. “We are making this donation to remind everyone impacted by the fires that they are not alone, and that all of Canada supports them.”

