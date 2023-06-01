AE Tooling Confirms Opening of North and South American Office in Cheyenne, Wyoming
Global Leader in high-end press brake tooling for press brake manufacturers and fabrication companies.
AE Tooling responds to growing market in North and South America and opens multilingual sales and support center.CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AE Tooling, a global leader in the manufacturer of cost effective Press Brake Tooling solutions, has opened an office in Cheyenne, Wyoming to service the needs of our clients in North and South America.
Mr. Claude Gaignon, AE Tooling USA's VP for Corporate Relations, said: “the last few years proved to be record-breaking years of growth for AE Tooling around the world with a particularly higher than expected growth in North America and South America. The decision to open our new office in mid-America is a logical step in our business growth strategy. Our products are designed to improve productivity and efficiency in the manufacturing process, while reducing costs. Our products are used in a variety of industries, including automotive, aerospace, and construction.”
With its global headquarters in Shanghai, China, AE Tooling has been providing quality Press Brake Tooling solutions to clients around the world for over 30 years. Our new office in Cheyenne will allow us to better serve our clients in North and South America by providing them with local support and expertise. AE Tooling’s Press brake Tooling solutions include Amada style Press Brake Tooling, Wila Trumpf style Press Brake Tooling, Shearing Blades (Guillotine Blades) as well as maintenance of Press Brake tooling and Shearing Blades.
Mr. Dennis Shang, AE Tooling Business Manager, said: “For over three decades, AE Tooling has consistently provided reliable, cost-effective, premium quality Press Brake Tooling products to manufacturers and metal fabricators around the world and very eager to make a major difference in the Press Brake Tooling sector across North And South America. We are excited to open our new office in Cheyenne and to continue to provide our clients with the quality products and services they have come to expect from AE Tooling."
AE Tooling's new office in Cheyenne, Wyoming is just the latest example of our commitment to providing our clients with the best possible service. We look forward to continued growth in North and South America and to serving our clients in this region for many years to come. AE Tooling USA will provide services in English, French and Spanish with opening hours from 0600 till 2100 MST from Monday to Friday. Our opening hours are designed to accommodate the varying time-zones of our clients in both North and South America.
Carl Schneider
AE Tooling USA
+1 307-274-8057
email us here