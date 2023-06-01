Submit Release
Mississippi Lottery and the Tupelo Elvis Festival Team Up Again

JACKSON, MISS. – Viva Las Tupelo! What do the 25th Tupelo Elvis Festival and the Mississippi Lottery have in common? Having fun, y’all!

For the third consecutive year, the Mississippi Lottery is shaking things up with event organizers of the Tupelo Elvis Festival at the Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo. While Elvis tribute artists vie to win a chance to represent Tupelo in the Ultimate Elvis contest in Memphis, the Mississippi Lottery will offer a full line of draw-style and scratch-off tickets, including the Elvis scratch-off game, a tribute to the King of Rock’n’Roll.

The event takes place throughout various locations in Downtown Tupelo starting Wednesday, June 7, through Sunday, June 11. The Mississippi Lottery joins forces again with local retailer Papa V’s selling Mississippi Lottery games and offering fun promotional prizes Thursday, June 8, through Saturday, June 10, at the Cadence Bank Arena during the tribute artist contest. There’ll be great games, cool prizes, and someone at the event will win a Recteq 340 grill.

For more event information, visit the Tupelo Elvis Festival website. We hope to see you there!

