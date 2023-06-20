Humboldt Family Farms Expands Availability of Emerald Triangle-Grown Cannabis to SPARC Dispensaries
The DTC Brand Enters Physical Retail at Dispensary Locations Throughout California
100% Humboldt Origin Products- Family Owned Farms - Grown in Sunshine”EUREKA, CALIFORNIA, US, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif., [6/20/2023] -- Humboldt Family Farms, the collective of legacy craft farmers from the legendary Humboldt County, today announces its first retail partnership with SPARC, one of California’s pioneering cannabis dispensary operators.
— Humboldt Family Farms
SPARC, a California market leader, will now be offering Humboldt Family Farms’ line of sun-grown cannabis products including flower, pre-rolls and vape cartridges. The products, previously only available for direct-to-consumer delivery through online orders will now also be available in-store at SPARC’s five locations, across Sonoma County (Santa Rosa, Sebastopol and Sonoma) and San Francisco (Polk Street and Lower Haight).
The team behind Humboldt Family Farms includes a number of independent farmers who initially settled the legendary Emerald Triangle and played an integral role in making it the cannabis Mecca that it is today. Humboldt Family Farms is committed to expanding the availability of their line of legacy strains to consumers throughout California and beyond. Similarly, the founder of SPARC, Erich Pearson, was a revolutionary in creating model of cannabis retail that exists today. SPARC, which was founded to supply medical cannabis to low-income patients is now one of the premier adult use cannabis dispensary chains in the state of California.
“SPARC is the ideal retail partner for us at Humboldt Family Farms, as like us, SPARC represents the legacy of California’s cannabis culture. Together, we’re committed to bringing the quality of cannabis that put Humboldt on the map to consumers throughout the Bay Area,” says Scott Vasterling, Founder of Humboldt Family Farms. “We’re thrilled to be able to expand our reach outside of our direct-to-consumer online offering through SPARC’s physical retail footprints.”
This partnership represents the resilience of the pioneers in the cannabis space, as both Humboldt Family Farms and SPARC have been committed to finding ways to bringing the gift of the cannabis plant to consumers through the ever-changing regulations in the state. In fact, this retail partnership is not the first time SPARC has distributed cannabis from Humboldt Family Farms’ farmers. Under Proposition 215, the farmers that make up Humboldt Family Farms provided cannabis to SPARC dispensaries. Now, with expanding retail availability into SPARC, Humboldt Family Farms is continuing to support them in their mission to offer high-quality cannabis to consumers.
“We at SPARC are thrilled to extend our longstanding relationship with the legacy farmers behind Humboldt Family Farms and are honored to have been chosen as their first foray into physical dispensaries,” says Eric McNeil at SPARC. “We pride ourselves on offering the best of the best, and when it comes to cannabis, authentic, sun-grown strains from the heart of Humboldt County is the best. We can’t wait for our customers to experience the magic of the legendary Humboldt Family Farms cannabis with the launch of this new offering.”
In Stores now, customers can visit any SPARC location to purchase Humboldt Family Farms line of cannabis products, or visit SPARC.co to view the offering online. For more information on Humboldt Family Farms, or to order online for home delivery, check out HumboldtFamilyFarms.com.
About Humboldt Family Farms
Humboldt Family Farms offers the world's best cannabis and Brands from the legendary Humboldt County, Calif. – hand-curated and grown in sunshine by legacy farmers to provide optimum effect. Humboldt County's best farmers have come together to deliver the best sustainably grown, artisanal and hand-crafted cannabis directly to your door. For more information visit HumboldtFamilyFarms.com.
Scott Vasterling
Humboldt Family Farms
+1 707-599-9010
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram