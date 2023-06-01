Organoids Market (Source, Type) - Reach $8.12 Billion by 2028 at 21.8% CAGR with Intestine Segment Driving Growth During 2023–2028 | The Insight Partners

The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the organoids market. The pluripotent stem cells segment held the larger market share in 2022 and is anticipated to register the higher CAGR during 2023–2028.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Organoids Market Size Report, Share, Revenue, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Application, Source, and Geography”, the global organoids market size is expected to grow from USD 2.50 billion in 2022 to USD 8.12 billion by 2028; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 21.8% from 2023 to 2028.





Organoids Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 2,507.28 million in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 8,121.45 million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 21.8% from 2023 to 2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 196 No. of Tables 83 No. of Charts & Figures 80 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Application, Source, and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered STEMCELL Technologies, Cellesce, Hubrecht Organoid TechnologY, Definigen , Organoid Therapeutics, PeproTech, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc , Corning Inc, Merck KGaA, InSphero





Browse key market insights spread across 196 pages with 83 list of tables & 80 list of figures from the report, "Organoids Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Stomach, Intestine, Liver, Pancreas, Lung, Brain, Kidney, and Others), Application (Developmental Biology, Disease Pathology of Infectious Disease, Regenerative Medicine, Drug Toxicity & Efficacy Testing, Drug Discovery & Personalized Medicine, and Others), Source (Pluripotent Stem Cells and Organ-specific Adult Stem Cells), and Geography" in detail along with the table of contents: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/organoids-market







Global Organoids Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

STEMCELL Technologies Inc; Cellesce Ltd; Hubrecht Organoid Technology; Definigen; Organoid Therapeutics; PeproTech, Inc; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc; Corning Inc; Merck KGaA, and InSphero are a few of the key companies operating in the organoids market. These companies adopt product innovation strategies to meet evolving customer demands, which allows them to maintain their brand name. A few of the recent developments in the global organoids market are mentioned below:



In May-2020 , UK-headquartered iPSC disease modeling company DefiniGEN has identified iPSC-derived intestinal organoids that could be used to help structure in vitro studies of the biology of SARS-CoV2 infection across cohorts of multiple patients.



In March-2023 , Molecular Devices, LLC. and HUB Organoids (HUB), announced a strategic collaboration enabling continued development of next-generation 3D biology technologies that drive step-change reduction in pre-clinical to clinical drug attrition. Under the terms of the agreement, Molecular Devices will license cutting-edge HUB Organoid Technology to work with patient-derived intestinal organoids, expanding Molecular Devices’ 3D biology expertise beyond organoid types like the heart and brain.



In Feb-2023 , Thermo Fisher Scientific and Celltrio collaborated to bring a fully automated cell culture system to biotherapeutics customers. The collaboration will integrate the Thermo Scientific Momentum workflow scheduling software with the Celltrio RoboCell cell line automation platform to address the unmet market need for high-throughput automated cell line culturing and maintenance





Organoids are extremely small, self-organized, three-dimensional tissue cultures that are derived from stem cells. Such cultures can be crafted to replicate much of the complexity of an organ or to express selected aspects of it, like producing only certain types of cells. Organoids grow from stem cells—cells that can divide indefinitely and produce different types of cells as part of their progeny. Organoids can range in size from less than a hair's width to five millimeters.





Growing Adoption of Personalized Drugs to Fuel Organoids Market Growth During Forecast Period:

Personalized medicine, also known as precision medicine, is a medical model that practices procedures or drugs tailored to the individual patient based on the projected response or risk of disease. According to a study published by Personalized Medicine Coalition (PMC), personalized medicines accounted for only 5% of the new FDA-approved molecular entities in 2005, whereas they accounted for more than 25% in 2016. Additionally, 42% of all compounds and 73% of oncology compounds in the pipeline have the potential to be personalized medicines. Moreover, biopharmaceutical companies nearly doubled their R&D investment in personalized drugs over the past five years, which is likely to increase by 33% in the next five years. Biopharmaceutical researchers also predict a 69% increase in the development of personalized medicines over the coming five years. According to the latest report by the PMC (published in 2021), in the US, the number of personalized medicines in the market has risen from 132 in 2016 to 286 in 2020. The data was shared by tracking the numbers of personalized medicine since 2008 by the PMC.

The implementation of organoids to create personalized drug therapies provides exciting opportunities for improving patient care. In addition, pharmacists play an essential role in increasing the demand for personalized medicines as they proactively educate and create awareness about precision medicine. Recent research has highlighted that more than 50% of consumers are interested in purchasing customized products or services. This demand has persuaded pharmaceutical research to develop more tailored treatments to make medicines safer and more effective.





Personalized cancer medicine is an approach to tailoring effective therapeutic strategies for each patient according to a tumor’s genomic characterization. There is an increasing demand for research in personalized tumor modeling to confirm the functional aspects of genomic drug response predictions in the preclinical setting. Numerous studies have highlighted the application of tumor organoids in personalized cancer medicine in terms of gene–drug association treatment, identification of new therapies, and prediction of patient outcomes.

Personalized cancer therapy applies specific treatments to each patient. Using personalized tumor models with similar characteristics to the original tumors may result in accurate predictions of drug responses in patients. Tumor organoid models have several advantages, such as conserving the molecular and cellular composition of the original tumor over pre-existing models. These advantages highlight the tremendous potential of tumor organoids in personalized cancer therapy, particularly in preclinical drug screening and predicting patient responses to selected treatment regimens.

