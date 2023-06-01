$10,000 Unclaimed Prize From Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Houma Set to Expire July 2

BATON ROUGE – As of today, no one has stepped forward to claim a $10,000 Louisiana Lottery Mega Millions prize won on Jan. 3, 2023. The winning ticket was purchased at Big Wheels Travel Center on Bayou Blue Road in Houma and is set to expire July 2, 2023.

The winning ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn and the yellow Mega Ball number to win $10,000. The winning numbers for the Jan. 3 drawing were 25-29-33-41-44 and the Mega Ball number was 18.

“We look forward to the winner coming forward to claim this prize. In the meantime, the individual should treat the ticket as cash,” said Lottery President Rose Hudson. “It is also a good idea to sign the back of the ticket for security purposes.”

The holder of the winning ticket has until 5 p.m. on the date of expiration to claim the prize, subject to the Lottery’s hours of operation. In this case, the winner must claim their prize by close of business on Friday, June 30 due to July 2 falling on a weekend. Winnings are subject to applicable federal and state tax withholdings. Mega Millions prizes greater than $5,000 must be claimed at one of the Lottery’s five regional offices located throughout the state or at Lottery headquarters in Baton Rouge.

Winners of the Lottery’s draw-style games must claim their prize within 180 days of the drawing. After prizes have passed their redemption deadlines, they are deposited into the Lottery’s unclaimed prize fund, which by statute is returned to players in the form of increased payouts on instant-win games and player promotions.

Ticket purchasers must be at least 21 years of age. The Lottery encourages responsible play and urges anyone or friends of anyone with a gambling problem to call toll free 1-877-770-7867 for help. A list of large unclaimed prizes set to expire in the next 90 days can be found on the Lottery’s website at www.louisianalottery.com/unclaimed-prizes.