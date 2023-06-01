Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Market to Reach US$ 2.3 Billion by 2033, Booming Healthcare Industry to Drive Demand, States Fact.MR

Revolutionizing Display Technology: Liquid Crystal Polymers Lead the Way

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The recent research analysis by Fact.MR on the global market global liquid crystal polymer provides a thorough overview of the industry’s product, end-user, and region categories. It also offers comprehensive details on important players and the crucial tactics they are turning to for gaining an upper hand over their competitors.



Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global liquid crystal polymer (LCP) market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 1.4 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2023-2033.

Liquid crystal polymers are widely used in electronic displays due to their superior thermal stability, high mechanical strength, and excellent electrical properties. With the increasing demand for high-resolution and energy-efficient displays, the liquid crystal polymer market is expected to grow significantly.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3968

Further, the demand for miniaturized electronic devices such as smartphones, wearables, and tablets is increasing rapidly. Liquid crystal polymers are ideal for use in these devices due to their excellent dimensional stability, high heat resistance, and low warpage. As the demand for miniaturized electronic devices continues to rise, the liquid crystal polymer market is expected to grow.

The liquid crystal polymer market is anticipated to project lucrative growth opportunities for the players operating in the market due to the thriving end-use industries which create a high demand for the market and offers space for the market players to exploit the market and gain high-profit margins by curbing the demand pool.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global liquid crystal polymer market is expected to grow at 5.1% CAGR and reach US$ 2.3 billion by 2033

The market witnessed a 3.8% CAGR between 2018 to 2022

The U.S. is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2023-2033

North America is likely to represent over 1/4 th of the liquid crystal polymer market share

of the liquid crystal polymer market share Europe liquid crystal polymer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% in the forecast period

China’s liquid crystal polymer market is set to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%

“Innovative Breakthroughs in Liquid Crystal Polymers to Redefine Material Properties & Applications Which Creates Immense Growth Opportunities for the Market Players” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Growth Strategies

The players are focusing on developing liquid crystal polymers with superior optical properties, high-resolution displays, and energy efficiency to meet the demand for advanced displays.

Also, the market titans are collaborating with automotive manufacturers to develop lightweight and high-performance liquid crystal polymer components to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.

The players are investing in research and development to develop innovative liquid crystal polymer materials for miniaturized electronic devices. Further, manufacturers are developing liquid crystal polymers with superior mechanical properties to meet the stringent requirements of aerospace and defense applications. Hence, the players in the liquid crystal polymers market are focusing on product innovation, collaborations, and partnerships to expand their market share and strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, in July 2022, Sumitomo Chemicals introduce a new long-fiber thermoplastic liquid crystal polymer. This material is currently undergoing customer evaluation in several industries and development quantities of two grades SUMICASUPER 379 and SUMICASUPER 420.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=3968

Key Companies Profiled

Celanese Corporation

Polyplastics Co. Ltd.,

Solvay S.A.

Toray International

Ueno Pharmaceuticals

Sumitomo Chemicals

Shanghai PRET Composite

SHENZHEN WOTE ADVANCED MATERIALS

Seyang Polymer

Kingfa Sci & Tech

RTP



Segmentation of Liquid Crystal Polymer Industry Research

By Form : Resin & Compound Films Fibers



By Application : Electrical & Electronics Connector Flexible Circuit Printed Circuit Boards Others Automotive Lamp Holders Connectors Electronic Components Ignition & Transmission Components Aerospace & Defense Industrial Measuring Instruments Medical Consumer Goods



B y Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA





Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy –

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/3968

What differences can the liquid crystal polymer report make on the revenue impacts and strategies of businesses?

Fact.MR strives to provide comprehensive assessments of opportunities in various regions and technology segments. The study also offers an uncluttered data-driven insights into the growth avenues of the liquid crystal polymer and all its segments. Some of the ways the study can make a discernible impact are by offering evidence-based perspectives on:

Attractiveness quotient of emerging product/technology types in various products in the liquid crystal polymer

Micro-economics factors that may hamper the prospects of some of the key segments

Recent spate of research and development (R&D) funding on key liquid crystal polymers

New business models paving way for disruptions in demand dynamic of key segments

Regional markets that will be future engine of growth and the industry trends that will support these markets



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the liquid crystal polymer market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of form (resin & compound, films, and fibers), application (electrical & electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, industrial, and medical consumer goods), and across major regions of the world.

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Sugar Polymers Market Demand: The global sugar polymers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2028. The growth of this market is being driven by a number of factors, including the increasing demand for sustainable materials, the growing popularity of natural ingredients.

Medical Polymers Market Growth: Based on the analysis by Fact.MR, the global medical polymers market is valued to be US$ 10.4 billion in 2023 and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% to reach US$ 23.4 billion by the end of 2033.

Silyl Modified Polymers Market Size: The global silyl modified polymers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~4% during the assessment period (2019 - 2029).

Detergent Polymers Market Trends: The global Detergent Polymers market is estimated to hold a valuation of US$ 367.4 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% to reach a valuation of US$ 590.9 million by 2032.

Medical Superabsorbent Polymers Market: The medical superabsorbent polymers market is estimated at USD 3,172 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 5,663 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022-2032.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.