HUMBL and The Swish Foundation Team Up on Basketball Marketing Partnership Across Digital Media and Logo Placements

San Diego, California, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTCQB: HMBL) HUMBL announced today a marketing partnership with the Swish Foundation 501(c)3 and the Swish Pro-Am Summer League.



As part of the marketing sponsorship, the HUMBL logo will be displayed on both the jerseys and the court at each Swish Pro-Am game.

Select Swish Pro-Am merchandise will also be Verified by BLOCKS (™) and commemorated on the BLOCKS Registry (™) to improve the tracking and verification of Swish Pro-Am sports merchandise.

“The Swish Foundation is both honored and excited to create this relationship with the HUMBL team. Their shared vision for the growth of our Foundation and Pro-Am series is instrumental in us reaching the milestones we have set out to achieve. We look forward to the synergies the two organizations can generate, as well as continuing this fruitful partnership to create even greater impact in the future,” said Michael Howell, Co-Founder and Vice Director.

Swish Pro-Am athletes and teams will also connect with fans on the HUMBL social media platform through independently verified profiles, available to over 130+ countries.

HUMBL will also activate sponsorship across the HUMBL platform through the HUMBL digital wallet, search engine, verified social media and authenticated, signed merchandise of the league for the 2023 Pro-Am Summer season.

The Swish Pro-Am Competition will begin in San Diego at Lincoln High School Gym on June 22, 2023 and conclude on August 6, 2023.

“We believe that the sport of basketball is a tremendous growth opportunity for consumer technologies and fan engagement. HUMBL is proud to be aligned with the Swish Foundation and we look forward to seeing their athletes, teams, fans and digital content served in new ways across the HUMBL platform,” said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL.

About The Swish Foundation

The Swish Foundation was founded as a method to help bring communities together to serve young men, women, and youth of San Diego through mentorship, community outreach and sports activities. We believe that a single action can make a difference in the community, and that collective actions can greatly impact the world. Through advocacy and outreach activities, our team works tirelessly each day to change lives in our communities and beyond.

The Swish Foundation is committed to serving the youth of San Diego through various Programs, Community Outreach events, and life developing interactions.Through the Swish Foundation, we are able to put on our biggest event each year, the Swish Pro-Am. The Pro-Am is an opportunity for us to wrap all the aspects of serving our communities into one big event. Internships, mentoring, giving a platform for exposure, and giving the community a more intimate setting to cheer on their favorite athletes. These are some of the things the Pro-Am provides weekly. For the players, we provide a place for the best Summer basketball competition while most are fine-tuning skills to prepare for their next collegiate or pro season. The relationships that are built between players, coaches, family, and friends are a blessing to see and last for years into the future.

About HUMBL

HUMBL is a Web 3 platform with product lines including the HUMBL Wallet™, HUMBL Search Engine™, HUMBL Social™, HUMBL Tickets™, HUMBL Marketplace™ and HUMBL Authentics™. For more information, please visit www.HUMB L .com .

The company also has a commercial blockchain services unit called HUMBL Blockchain Services™ (HBS) for corporate and government clients.

