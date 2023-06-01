MAHA Launches Darwin, an Evolutionary Reputation Intelligence Platform

Provides Real-Time Insight to Navigate Reputation and Financial Risks

SAUSALITO, Calif., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAHA Global , a leading evolutionary AI SaaS company, announced today the launch of Darwin, the first reputation intelligence platform which unifies multi-stakeholder sentiment, corporate behavior as well as competitive and financial analytics. Darwin makes it easier for management teams to see in real-time how their actions on environmental, human capital, social impact and enterprise risks compare to their competition, while isolating the reputational attributes that impact performance and drive the greatest financial risk.



The power of Darwin’s analytical method comes from the pairing of newly available big data with a deep bioscience intelligence engineered by Dartmouth scientists who are using the same mathematical models to isolate attributes among species that lead to survival, adaptation and extinction. For the first time, these methods can be applied to corporate data sets.

“Darwin provides a much needed scientific approach to help reputation teams improve their business outcomes by helping them better align their organization’s interests with their stakeholders,” said Haider Nazar, Co-Founder and CEO of MAHA. “Across thousands of environmental, human capital, social impact, DEI, governance and community risks, Darwin accelerates our customer’s ability to analyze how their actions and resulting stakeholder perceptions impact financial risk compared to their competition. In our ongoing commitment to better serve our customers, we are grateful and excited for the support from our new advisory board members, who will partner with us as we advance this transformative platform.”

Members of MAHA’s newly formed CCO Advisory Board share a common thread in that they all have deep experience leading global reputation strategy, risk and crisis management and ESG. Newly appointed members include Kelly McGinnis, SVP, Chief Communications Officer at Levi Strauss & Co.; Jerilan Greene, C-suite Advisor with Weber & Shandwick and former SVP, Chief Communications and Public Affairs Officer at Yum! Brands and Judy Brown, former SVP, Corporate Affairs at Amgen and Chairperson at Amgen Foundation, Inc.

“Integrating evolutionary biology mathematics and proprietary methods to help companies adapt faster is a real advancement, enabling corporate changemakers to isolate risk and competitive advantages in an increasingly complex and data driven market, streamlining their analytics approach,” said Paul Argenti, Dartmouth Tuck School Professor of Corporate Communication, reputation expert and incoming MAHA board member. “Going beyond sentiment analysis and media metrics by integrating actual industry performance, MAHA now makes it possible for companies to quantify financial risk and actually build more trust with their key stakeholders.”

Reputation Management

Historically, reputation has been measured by companies using sentiment data and earned media metrics, creating a ‘perception-only’ framework for analysis. This outdated framework provides fewer insights to reputation management teams. Furthermore, the main problem with sentiment analysis is that it doesn’t consider facts linked to corporate behavior. However, it’s now possible to generate data that goes beyond what people think, feel, and say and instead, provide an analytical tool to inform what companies need to do – by obtaining real-time clarity, a multi-stakeholder view, competitive intelligence and predictive insights. As companies are all looking for better ways to reach and persuade those who matter most, the reality is that persuasion rarely works, instead, a much more powerful approach is to lead with facts followed by action.

About MAHA

MAHA Global is a leading evolutionary AI SaaS company and a global leader in its field, helping companies track and predict corporate reputation and business outcomes. As a Public Benefit Corporation, MAHA is devoted to helping organizations positively transform and build more trust with their stakeholders. For additional information about the company, please visit https://maha.global/ .