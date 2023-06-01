Vera Bradley and Sanrio® Debut Co-Branded Hello Kitty® Collection

First-Ever Vera Bradley | Hello Kitty Collection Now Available Nationwide

/EIN News/ -- FORT WAYNE, Ind., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRA) today announced that Vera Bradley, its iconic American bag and luggage lifestyle brand, has collaborated for the first time with global lifestyle brand Sanrio®, best known for internationally recognized pop icon Hello Kitty®, to unveil a co-branded collection. The Vera Bradley | Hello Kitty collection is now available to shop in Vera Bradley stores nationwide and online at verabradley.com/hellokitty. Select styles are also available on sanrio.com.



Combining Hello Kitty’s signature kawaii style and happy spirit with Vera Bradley’s beloved bright and cheerful patterns, the smile-inducing collection is full of fun and perfect for fans of all ages. Three new patterns featuring vibrant motifs of the nostalgic character in a candy-colored palette were designed exclusively for the collaboration: Hello Kitty Paisley, Hello Kitty Gingham, and Hello Kitty Bows.

“Like Vera Bradley, Sanrio has a rich heritage rooted in the gift industry, appeals to a multi-generational customer base, and is passionate about spreading joy and inspiring optimism through its products,” noted Jackie Ardrey, CEO of Vera Bradley, Inc. “Our customers have been asking for this collaboration over the years, so we are delighted to partner with Sanrio to finally bring the Vera Bradley | Hello Kitty collection to life.”

“Collaborating with Vera Bradley to create this new line just in time for summer was such a fun experience and we can’t wait to see how fans will embrace and style the pieces, bringing Hello Kitty with them to any occasion,” said Craig Takiguchi, Chief Operating Officer of Sanrio, Inc. “A true fashion icon, Hello Kitty’s distinct style has appealed to fans of all ages through the years and this fun-filled collection allows them to continue expressing themselves authentically.”

The Vera Bradley | Hello Kitty collection features 50 styles ranging in price from $15 to $190, including handbags and totes, backpacks, travel items, accessories, throw blankets and quilts, stationery, drinkware, apparel, and footwear. Select best-selling styles, including the Large Travel Duffel, Small Travel Duffel, Totepack, Kids Totepack, and Vera Tote, feature whimsical elements like floral borders, preppy embroidered patches, and ricrac trim. The full assortment is now available nationwide in Vera Bradley Full Line Stores, online at verabradley.com/hellokitty, and at participating Vera Bradley retailers. Customers can also shop a variety of curated Vera Bradley | Hello Kitty styles in select Vera Bradley Factory Stores and on sanrio.com.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace. Visit www.verabradley.com and follow @verabradley to learn more.

ABOUT SANRIO®

Sanrio® is the global lifestyle brand best known for Hello Kitty® who was created in 1974, and home to many other beloved character brands such as My Melody™, Kuromi™, LittleTwinStars™, Cinnamoroll™, Pompompurin™, gudetama™, Aggretsuko™, Chococat™, Badtz-maru™ and Keroppi™. Sanrio was founded on the philosophy that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that promote communication and inspire unique consumer experiences across the world. Today, Sanrio’s business extends into the entertainment industry with several content series, gaming offerings and theme parks. Sanrio boasts an extensive product lineup which is available in over 130 countries. Sanrio hopes to bring smiles to everyone’s faces with their vision of “One World, Connecting Smiles.” To learn more about Sanrio, please visit www.sanrio.com and follow @sanrio and @hellokitty on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Pinterest and subscribe to the Hello Kitty and Friends YouTube Channel.