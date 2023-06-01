Direct Travel Announces Retirement of Betty Fix, SVP, Global Client Strategies, Appoints Jami Hedrick, SVP, Account Management as Successor

/EIN News/ -- Denver, CO, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Travel, Inc. today announced that Betty Fix, SVP, Global Client Strategies will retire from her position on June 2, 2023, following eight successful years leading Direct Travel’s west region. Jami Hedrick, MBA, who has over 20 years of direct experience in account management and operations in corporate travel at both Travel and Transport (now CTM) and CTM, will officially assume the role of SVP, Account Management, effective June 2, 2023.

During her time at the company, Fix has maintained heavy involvement in global strategy, supported numerous teams with compassion and professionalism, and played an instrumental role in taking Direct Travel’s west region account management offering to the next level.

A respected industry leader, Fix has been instrumental in helping Direct Travel secure a 77% increase in new business sales throughout her tenure and has been responsible for the management of ​over $250M in both domestic and global accounts within the company’s west region.

"I’m incredibly proud of all we have accomplished for our customers during my tenure at Direct Travel, and I am grateful to have spent much of my career working with some of the most passionate and dedicated colleagues in the industry,” said Fix. “Although it is bittersweet to close this chapter, I’m looking forward to the opportunities that lie ahead, and I am confident that Jami Hedrick is the right person to carry this role into the future.”

“I’m enormously grateful for Betty’s significant contributions over the past eight years and her truly impressive performance,” said Helen Leon, President of Direct Travel’s west region. “We congratulate Betty on her much-deserved retirement and wish her well in this next exciting phase of her journey.”

“Betty has played a pivotal role in shaping Direct Travel’s client retention strategy, and its overall growth and success,” said Hedrick. “It is a true honor to be stepping into Betty’s role and I look forward to building upon her extraordinary achievements here in the years to come.”

For more information about Direct Travel, visit www.dt.com .

About Direct Travel, Inc.

Direct Travel is a leading provider of corporate travel management services. The company has been providing travel management for over 40 years, working with clients to develop highly customized travel programs. By leveraging both the expertise of its people and innovative solutions, Direct Travel enables clients to derive the greatest value from their travel program in terms of superior service, progressive technologies and significant cost savings. Direct Travel has offices in over 70 locations across North America and the UK and is currently ranked 11th on Travel Weekly’s Power List. For more information, visit www.dt.com .

