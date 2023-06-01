Foundation Support Specialists Opens New Location in Dallas 

Leading foundation repair company expands services to third Texas market

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groundworks ®, the nation’s leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company, today announced the opening of its Foundation Support Specialists (FSS) office in Dallas, located at 1945 W. Walnut Hill Lane. After providing exceptional foundation and concrete repair solutions to San Antonio and Austin homeowners since 2017, FSS’s second expansion this year will bring unparalleled expertise to homeowners in Dallas. Earlier this year, FSS launched their office in Houston, located at 6422 Lozano Dr.



“We are thrilled to bring our world-class services to homeowners in the Dallas/Fort Worth area,” said Matt Malone, founder and chief executive officer at Groundworks. “In less than a year, FSS’s partnership with Groundworks has allowed them to rapidly expand from one office to three. Their commitment to customer service has made them the top foundation repair solutions provider in the state.”

Foundation Support Specialists’ founders Brian Holt and Richard Reed partnered with Groundworks in 2022 to bring more opportunities to their business and employees. Their business achieved significant success in six short years, including being named a BBB Torch Award Finalist, a Top Workplace by The San Antonio Express-News, and placed on Inc. 5000’s List of the Nation’s Fastest-Growing Companies.

“North Texas is comprised of some of the most expansive soils in the country, so this requires a professional with an ample amount of knowledge in providing permanent solutions,” said Jeffrey Martin, divisional vice president at Groundworks. “The FSS team enters the Dallas market with over two decades of experience in solving geotechnical problems for homeowners across the great state of Texas. Our expertise, coupled with Groundworks' national resources and cutting-edge technology, allows us to provide an unrivaled customer experience.”



Groundworks’ new office in Dallas marks their fifth market expansion this year, partnering with industry-leading local brands to solidify their position as the first national foundation solutions company.

For more information about Groundworks, please visit https://www.Groundworks.com .

About Foundation Support Specialists

Foundation Support Specialists (FSS), A Groundworks Company, helps homeowners with their foundation repair, crawl space, and concrete needs. Our top priority is providing high-quality home repair solutions and personalized service to homeowners throughout Texas. With fully trained technicians, industry-leading products, and nationally backed warranties, FSS is here to restore your foundation. For more information, please visit www.foundationsupportspecialists.com .



About Groundworks

Groundworks®, headquartered in Virginia Beach, Va., is the nation’s leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company. Groundworks Companies provide residential foundation and water management solutions, including foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawl space repair and encapsulation, plumbing, gutter installation, and concrete lifting services. Groundworks’ combined brands have helped over one million homeowners protect and repair their most valuable asset: their home. Groundworks operates over 50 offices and has been named for six years in a row to the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, Qualified Remodeler Top 500, BBB integrity award, and Best Places to Work. For more information about Groundworks, visit www.Groundworks.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram .



