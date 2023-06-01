SVT Robotics Names David Bates as VP of Customer Success

Bates will streamline technology onboarding and optimize the customer experience

/EIN News/ -- NORFOLK, Va., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVT Robotics , a leader in enterprise software for the integration and deployment of industrial robotics, today announced the appointment of David Bates as Vice President of Customer Success. In his position, Bates will be responsible for optimizing the onboarding process of new SOFTBOT® Platform users, as well as overall growth of the platform's user base.



"SVT’s customer base has grown significantly in recent years, and we’re committed to maintaining the highest standard of customer care and ensuring a productive and fulfilling user experience," said A.K. Schultz, co-founder and CEO of SVT Robotics. "David brings with him a deep background in product-led growth, specifically in the B2B space as well as in supply chain. We are excited to have him join our team and we’re certain that he’ll provide SOFTBOT users, new and existing, with tremendous value."

Bates joins the SVT team after most recently serving as Vice President, Software, Controls and Integration Unit - Americas at Swisslog, a global provider of robotic intralogistics solutions. Prior to Swisslog, Bates held the position of Chief Technology Officer at Perfect Commerce, a B2B sourcing, procurement, and billing software company.

"I have always been focused on ensuring that teams, technology, and systems meet customer objectives and exceed expectations," said Bates. "It is a pleasure to join the SVT Robotics team. I look forward to contributing to the continued success of the company by streamlining new user onboarding processes and growing the SOFTBOT Platform customer base."

Bates resides in Yorktown, Virginia, and holds a bachelor's degree in computer science from the Virginia Military Institute.

About SVT Robotics

SVT Robotics is an integration software company that's revolutionizing robot deployments in the warehousing and manufacturing industries. SVT's tech-agnostic, low-code SOFTBOT® Platform enables companies to integrate the robots, automation, or IoT technologies they need in just days or weeks. SVT’s AppDirectory provides an unparalleled guide to supply chain technologies, where users can explore use cases and qualify solutions for their unique business needs. Learn more and join the revolution at svtrobotics.com . Follow SVT on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

