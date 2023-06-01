CGS Appoints Cathrine Jooste as President of Global Outsourcing and Customer Experience Division

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS , a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced the appointment of Cathrine Jooste as the new President of CGS’ Global Outsourcing and Customer Experience division. With an illustrious career spanning over 25 years in the consulting, business process and customer care outsourcing industries, Jooste brings extensive expertise and a proven track record of success to CGS.



“We are delighted to welcome Cathy to the CGS family as the President of our Global Outsourcing and Customer Experience division,” said Phil Friedman, President and CEO for CGS. “Her extensive experience, industry expertise, and leadership skills will be invaluable as we expand our global presence and enhance our client-centric solutions. We are confident that Cathy's expertise will enable us to deepen our client relationships and drive sustainable growth.”

With optimized call center resources to serve global clients, CGS offers a unique hybrid approach through automation and live agents in its contact centers located in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Its AI-enriched chatbot and RPA technologies complement the customer support services provided by thousands of multilingual call center agents. CGS supports many of the world’s industry-leading global brands from retail, hospitality, financial services, healthcare, technology, and telecom. CGS’s innovative, scalable and flexible business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions include technical and customer support, tele sales, channel enablement and back-office support.

“I’m honored to join CGS, a company renowned for its commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences and driving measurable business outcomes for clients,” said Jooste. “I look forward to working with the talented and diverse global team at CGS and leveraging our collective strengths to unlock new opportunities, expand our global reach, and create differentiated value for our clients.”

Prior to joining CGS, Jooste served as the Chief Commercial Officer and North American Region President for Atento, a global customer relationship management and BPO firm. During her tenure, she played a pivotal role in driving record growth and solidifying Atento's market position. Jooste has also held various leadership positions at renowned companies including DXC, Cognizant, and Accenture, where she consistently demonstrated her ability to navigate complex business environments and deliver exceptional results.

