Excision BioTherapeutics Appoints Former Pfizer Chairman and CEO Jeffrey B. Kindler to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excision BioTherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing CRISPR-based therapies designed to cure viral infectious diseases, today announced the appointment of Jeffrey B. Kindler, former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pfizer and current CEO of Centrexion Therapeutics, to its Board of Directors. The appointment expands his role on Excision’s Business Advisory Board.



“We are thrilled to welcome Jeff, a highly accomplished leader in the life sciences industry, to our Board of Directors,” said Daniel Dornbusch, CEO of Excision. “Jeff’s distinguished track record of leading and advising some of the world’s most successful companies will be a tremendous asset to advance Excision’s growth. In addition, Jeff’s vast operational experience and global perspective will be invaluable to help the Excision team develop and commercialize potential one-time treatments for diseases affecting individuals around the world.”

Mr. Kindler is a healthcare executive, investor and advisor who has held leadership positions at companies including Pfizer, McDonald’s, and General Electric. With more than three decades of experience across multiple industries, Mr. Kindler is a leading expert in pharmaceuticals and other health care sectors, executive management, and corporate legal matters including regulation and compliance. He is also a Senior Advisor for Blackstone, one of the world’s leading investment firms, a Venture Partner at Artis Ventures and a principal in, and advisor to, a number of privately held health care firms and sponsors.

Mr. Kindler commented, “Having served as a long-time advisor to Excision, I have seen firsthand the commitment of the leadership team to pioneering powerful gene editing therapies that significantly improve the lives of patients. As the company enters an exciting phase of development with the first clinical study of a CRISPR-based therapy in an infectious disease, the company is well positioned to achieve its ambition of curing viral infectious diseases.”

Mr. Kindler also serves as a board member of publicly and privately held health care companies and not-for-profit institutions. He holds a BA from Tufts University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude.

About Excision BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Excision BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing CRISPR-based therapies as potential cures for viral infectious diseases. EBT-101, the Company’s lead program, is an in vivo CRISPR-based therapeutic designed to cure HIV infections after a single intravenous infusion. Excision’s pipeline unites next-generation CRISPR nucleases with a novel gene editing approach to develop curative therapies for Herpes Virus, JC Virus, which causes PML, and Hepatitis B Virus. Excision’s foundational technologies were developed in the laboratories of Dr. Kamel Khalili at Temple University and Dr. Jennifer Doudna at the University of California, Berkeley. For more information, please visit www.excision.bio.

Investors

John Fraunces

LifeSci Advisors

917-355-2395

jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com

Media

Shira Derasmo

Cuttlefish Communications

917-280-2497

shira@cuttlefishpr.com