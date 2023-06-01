Indigenous Partnerships Success Showcase: Accelerating Reconciliation through better business relationships brings together government, business innovators and Indigenous leaders

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Indigenous Partnerships Success Showcase (IPSS), a premier platform for celebrating Indigenous success, fostering partnerships and promoting sustainable development, will welcome hundreds of attendees from June 1 to 2, 2023. The event will take place at the Vancouver Convention Centre (West) on the traditional territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), and Sel̓íl̓witulh (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations.



Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald will feature prominently at the conference, delivering a keynote speech outlining her vision for economic reconciliation.

Distinguished speakers from various sectors will share their insights and experiences during the conference. The conference aims to emphasize the critical role of cultural recognition and respect in establishing successful partnerships in business and beyond. Participants will have the opportunity to connect, learn and be inspired by the remarkable achievements of Indigenous communities in Canada.

Event Details:

What: Indigenous Partnerships Success Showcase (IPSS) conference

When: June 1 – 2, 2023

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre (West)

Special June 1 Media Availabilities

1:25 p.m. Special TELUS announcement

3:50 p.m. Funding announcement by Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

About IPSS:

The Indigenous Partnerships Success Showcase (IPSS) is a leading platform for celebrating Indigenous success, fostering partnerships and promoting sustainable development. The annual event brings together a diverse range of participants to connect, learn and draw inspiration from the accomplishments of Indigenous communities in Canada.