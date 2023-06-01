Adial Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2023 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 9th

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW) (“Adial” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders, announced today that it will be presenting at the Jefferies 2023 Global Healthcare Conference being held June 7-9, 2023, at the Marriott Marquis in New York, NY.



Cary Claiborne, Chief Executive Officer of Adial Pharmaceuticals, is scheduled to present on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff281/adil/1821820.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders. The Company’s lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted, serotonin-3 receptor antagonist, therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) in heavy drinking patients and was recently investigated in the Company’s ONWARD™ pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes (estimated to be approximately one-third of the AUD population) identified using the Company’s proprietary companion diagnostic genetic test. ONWARD showed promising results in reducing heavy drinking in heavy drinking patients, and no overt safety or tolerability concerns. AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as Opioid Use Disorder, gambling, and obesity. The Company is also developing adenosine analogs for the treatment of pain and other disorders. Additional information is available at www.adial.com .

