Fujifilm Life Sciences to Showcase Innovative and Comprehensive Solutions Supporting Advanced Therapies at BIO 2023

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fujifilm Life Sciences, a broad portfolio of Fujifilm Group operations offering products, services and comprehensive solutions that span support for all stages of therapeutic development from discovery through to commercialization, today announced that it will showcase its offerings across the therapeutics development process at BIO 2023 (June 5-8) to be held at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Massachusetts, USA.

“Fujifilm Life Sciences is proud to join BIO 2023 where we will showcase our group company solutions and explore new partnerships with today's leading research organizations and biotech companies. Our business portfolio now includes cell culture solutions, research tools such as reagents, investigational drug development, drug delivery solutions, cell therapy development, quality control testing solutions, as well as Bio-CDMO. Through our comprehensive offering, we are uniquely positioned to support and accelerate bringing new therapies to patients in need,” said Yutaka Yamaguchi, corporate vice president and general manager, Life Sciences Business Division, FUJIFILM Corporation, and chairman and chief executive officer, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc.

The following Fujifilm Life Science companies look forward to welcoming attendees at BIO 2023:

Exhibition and meetings, Hall A, booth #765:

FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc. is a leading developer and manufacturer of human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and iPSC-derived cell types utilized in drug discovery and cell therapies.

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc. is a global leader in the innovation and manufacture of cell culture solutions for Life Science and Medical markets and a strategic partner assisting customers in the advancement of their healthcare initiatives.

FUJIFILM Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc. is leveraging nano-technology capabilities and experiences in offering licensing of our proprietary ionizable lipids and CDMO services for liposomes/lipid nanoparticles utilizing its cGMP facility.

FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation is a leading manufacturer and supplier of laboratory chemicals, specialty chemicals and diagnostic reagents – including the recently commercialized CEPT Cocktail for use in iPSC research.

Exhibition, meetings and scientific and educational sessions, Hall A, booth #865:

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies is an industry-leading cGMP Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) supporting the biopharmaceutical industry in the development and production of biologics, vaccines and advanced therapies.

Topics of in-booth scientific and educational sessions [https://fujifilmdiosynth.com/about-us/events/bio-international-2023/] include:

June 5: Advancing Tomorrow’s Protein Therapeutics with a Strong Formulation to Protect Them;

Advancing Tomorrow’s Protein Therapeutics with a Strong Formulation to Protect Them; June 6: Introducing FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies’ Cell Therapy Services; Supporting Novel and Emerging Trends in Microbial Biologics;

Introducing FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies’ Cell Therapy Services; Supporting Novel and Emerging Trends in Microbial Biologics; June 7: Advancing Tomorrow’s CMC Journey with Leading Edge Analytical Approaches; Novel Antibodies: Application of Efficient Strategies for the Development of more Complex Biotherapeutics

"Among our many examples of innovation being showcased at BIO 2023, we are pleased to announce FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc’ global commercial launch of a first-of-its-kind human iPSC-derived blood-brain barrier isogenic kit. We look forward to talking with scientists and partners about how this and other innovations will enable transformative life science breakthroughs to bring new treatment options to the market," said Tomoyuki Hasegawa, general manager, FUJIFILM Life Science Strategic Business Office, and president and chief executive officer, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc.

"As a leader in the life sciences industry, Fujifilm Life Sciences is committed to advancing the field through ongoing research and education." added Hasegawa.

Learn more about Fujifilm Life Sciences: https://lifesciences.fujifilm.com/



About Fujifilm



FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation is the regional headquarters for the Americas. It is comprised of more than 20 affiliate companies across North and Latin America that are engaged in the research, development, manufacture, sale and service of Fujifilm products and services. The company’s portfolio represents a broad spectrum of industries including medical and life sciences, electronic, chemical, graphic arts, information systems, industrial products, broadcast, recording media, and photography. For more information, please visit: https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/about/region.



FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver Value from Innovation in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here. For the year ended March 31, 2023, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.9 trillion yen (21 billion $USD at an exchange rate of 134 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

###

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

Christopher Hohman FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation 949-217-9337 christopher.hohman@fujifilm.com