Fogo de Chão to Enter Thousand Oaks With Ninth Location in the Los Angeles Metro Area

/EIN News/ -- THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally-renowned restaurant from Brazil that allows guests to make culinary discoveries at every turn, announced today that it has signed a lease agreement to open its ninth Los Angeles Metro area location. The new restaurant is slated to open later this year at The Lakes at Thousand Oaks, a one-stop-shopping destination with retail experiences nestled against the western edge of the Santa Monica mountains located at 2250 Thousand Oaks Blvd.



The announcement for this location at The Lakes at Thousand Oaks supports the brand’s continued 15% annual restaurant growth across the United States. 2023 has proven to be another strong year for Fogo with 12 new domestic and international leases signed and recent openings in key markets across the U.S. including Lynnwood, W.A., National Harbor, M.D., Woodland Hills, C.A., and Paramus, N.J. with more planned for later this year. Additionally, the announcement proceeds the company’s recently announced plans to enter Turkey and Ecuador as the brand continues to execute its strategic global growth plan.

“For nearly 45 years, Fogo has been introducing authentic Brazilian dining experiences into cities worldwide by giving them culinary discoveries you can’t find at any other restaurant,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. “We are thrilled to continue expanding our presence in Southern California and to continue to bring the culinary art of churrasco to the Thousand Oaks community in partnership with the accomplished development team at Caruso.”

Designed in partnership with architecture and design agency Innovation & Design in Architecture, the Thousand Oaks restaurant will showcase Fogo’s recent brand transformation with enhanced design and innovation platforms in a warm, timeless and approachable setting that complements Southern California. In the new restaurant, engaging social gathering spaces will be layered throughout Bar Fogo, dining room and outdoor dining patio to further enhance the guest experience and ambiance by providing inviting, conversational areas to linger and enjoy. Dry-aged meat lockers for in-house aging will display indulgent cuts such as a 32 oz. Long bone Tomahawk Ribeye, aged for a minimum of 42 days for rich flavor. Additionally, guests can dine at an open-air churrasco grill while watching gaucho chefs display the culinary art of churrasco as they butcher, prepare and grill cuts of protein over an open flame.

The Thousand Oaks restaurant marks the ninth location in the Los Angeles Metro area, joined by locations in Downtown LA, Beverly Hills, Irvine, El Segundo, Pasadena, Woodland Hills, and upcoming restaurants in Huntington Beach and Brea set to open later this year. All new innovations and enhanced experiences will accompany Fogo’s everyday offerings, including Weekday Lunch, Weekend Brazilian Brunch, Bar Fogo, Group and Private Dining, To-Go and Butcher Shop options in addition to Full-Service catering which includes on-site cooking with portable churrasco grills, gauchos and a curated dining experience.

For more information, visit https://fogo.com/.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply-seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, Bar Fogo Features including signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and contactless takeout and delivery options. For locations and more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogo.com.



Fogo de Chão’s new location in Thousand Oaks is set to open later this year at The Lakes at Thousand Oaks.





Fogo’s Gaucho Chefs practice the culinary art of Churrasco - butchering, preparing and fire-roasting different cuts of protein over an open flame. Fogo.com





Guests can enhance their experience with a 20 oz. Wagyu New York Strip, renowned for intense marbling and buttery texture. Fogo.com





Guests will be able to enjoy all day happy hour every day at the Thousand Oaks location in the dining room, patio and Bar Fogo areas which include $5 Brazilian Beers, $8 South American Wines and $10 Brazilian-Inspired cocktails. Fogo.com





Brazilian-inspired seafood options will be available à la carte including a Seafood Tower with jumbo shrimp, lobster, crab and more. Fogo.com

