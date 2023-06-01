Chip Seal and Fog Seal Projects Have Begun in the City of Mobridge

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

MOBRIDGE, S.D. – Chip seal and fog seal applications are being applied to U.S. Highway 12 and S.D. Highway 1804 in the City of Mobridge on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

The center lanes on Highway 12 are closed from Airport Road to the Missouri River bridge. Traffic has been shifted and is being controlled by flaggers as needed to compete the work and maintain two-way traffic.

Delays of up to 15 minutes should be expected while traveling through the work areas during daytime hours.

Loose gravel and fresh oil will be present through the first week of June. It is recommended traffic reduce speed or use an alternate route during this time.

Jensen Rock and Sand from Mobridge, SD is the contractor on this $4.45 million contract. The overall completion date for the project is Sept. 22, 2023.

For more information, contact John Villbrandt, Mobridge Area Engineer at 605-845-3844.

