Organic Tea Market Sales Expected to Reach $2.4 billion by 2031 | CAGR of 10.5%

The expansion of the global organic tea market is fueled by the benefits of organic tea for health, such as weight loss and maintenance, And many more

Rise in the working population across the world, growing retail channels, and increase in demand for products that are ready to use drive the global organic tea market” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Organic Tea Market is analyzed across sample type, packaging, distribution channel, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

The Organic Tea Market Size was at $905.40 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031. The cost of the raw materials directly relates to the product's worth. The cost of raw materials and commodities has a significant impact on the food and beverage industry. Companies remove a barrier called price volatility by increasing costs of final products.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝:

The major players analyzed for global organic tea industry are Tata Consumer Products, Unilever, Associated British Foods PLC, Vadham Teas Private Ltd., Celestial Seasonings, Bombay Burmah Trading Corp. Ltd., Stash Tea Company, R.C. Bigelow, Inc., Barrys Tea, Hain Celestial Group, Inc., ITO EN, Ltd., Numi, Inc., Organic Tea, Hlssen & Lyon GmbH, Tazo Tea Company, Newman's Own, Inc., PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, Shangri-La Tea Company, Inc., and Yogi Tea GmbH.

By type, the green tea segment held more than two-fifths of the global organic tea market revenue in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost by 2031. The oolong tea segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.3% throughout the forecast period. The black tea segment is also assessed through the study.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific generated nearly three-fifths of the global organic tea market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. North America, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include LAMEA and Europe.

On the basis of distribution channel, it is classified into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, and online stores. The convenience stores segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Convenience stores are types of retail establishments that offer a moderate selection of food, drinks, and everyday things like tea. In residential areas, there are conveniently located convenience stores that are open for extended hours.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

-> By type, the green tea segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $392.4 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,072.0 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 10.7%.

-> By packaging, the plastic containers segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $307.4 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $872.7 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 11.2%.

-> Depending on distribution channel, the convenience stores segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $423.6 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,148.6 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 10.7%.

-> Region wise, Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $502.9 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,315.4 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 10.3%.

On the basis of packaging, the Organic Tea Market Analysis is divided into plastic containers, aluminum tins, paper boards, and others. The plastic containers segment of Organic Tea Market Growth is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period. Plastic containers are commonly available for tea storage and are a popular choice. Consumers frequently purchase tea in plastic containers because they come in a range of forms and sizes.

