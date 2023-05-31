Senate Resolution 124 Printer's Number 791

PENNSYLVANIA, May 31 - 173 species of shellfish and more than 3,600 species of plant

and animal life, including 2,700 types of plants and more than

16 species of underwater grasses; and

WHEREAS, The Chesapeake Bay produces more than 500 million

pounds of seafood harvest each year; and

WHEREAS, This productivity supported the settlement and

growth of our nation and is a vital resource for future

generations; and

WHEREAS, The Chesapeake Bay area is home to more than 18

million people, many of whom rely upon the bay for their

livelihood and recreational activities; and

WHEREAS, The rich history, pivotal economic importance and

astounding beauty of the Chesapeake Bay watershed never cease to

amaze residents and visitors alike; and

WHEREAS, The year 2023 marks the 40th anniversary of the

Chesapeake Bay Program, a partnership between the Federal

Government, states, the Chesapeake Bay watershed and the

Chesapeake Bay Commission to coordinate science and policy

across jurisdictions; and

WHEREAS, All residents of this Commonwealth are encouraged to

commemorate "Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week" with events and

educational programs designed to increase awareness of the

importance of the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries to this

Commonwealth, the region and the United States; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate designate the week of June 4

through 10, 2023, as "Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week" in

Pennsylvania.

20230SR0124PN0791 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27