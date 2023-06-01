Global Demand for Barrier Coated Papers Market will help Exceed Worth to US$ 7.5 Billion at CAGR of 4.6% in Next Ten Years | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

India is predicted to witness a CAGR of 7.4% in sales of barrier-coated papers through 2033. Europe Barrier Coated Paper Market to Surpass US$ 1.8 Billion by 2033 Amid Escalating Demand for Flexible and Biodegradable Paper Packaging Across Food and Electronics Sectors

The overall valuation of the global barrier-coated papers market was recorded at US$ 4,640.1 million in 2022. The global market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 4.6% during the years from 2023 to 2023. The global market is also expected to reach US$ 7,571.9 million by the year 2033.



The demand for barrier coated papers is accelerating due to the high use of barrier coatings for food packaging. Moreover, many non-food products and corrugated board packaging applications use barrier coatings for profitable shipping.

Papers with a barrier coating are known to conceal products by grease barrier, moisture barrier, or other necessary barrier types. However, these materials negatively impact the environment and are thus being replaced by paper-based formats with compostable barrier coatings.

Key Takeaways:

Countries in North America are the prominent users of barrier-coated papers and created a global demand share of 29.4% in 2022. The sales of barrier-coated papers in the United States alone contributed to 25.4% of the global market share that year.

Europe, as a whole, closely follows the United States in the adoption of barrier coated papers and acquired a market share of 25.2% in 2022. Europe is the leading contributor of barrier-coated papers, with a global market share of 5.3% in 2022.

In recent years, the demand for barrier coated papers in the United States is surging significantly. FMI estimates this regional market is going to exhibit a year-on-year growth rate of 3.3% during the forecast years.

Asia Pacific countries are emerging to be notably growing markets for sales of barrier-coated papers these years. China is at the forefront and is projected to register an impressive CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast years.

Japan is a quite well-established market in the Asia Pacific that contributed almost 4.1% of the global supply of barrier coated papers in 2022. India is figured out to continue on a high annual growth rate of 7.4% in sales of barrier coated papers over the forecast years.

Paper is the preferred segment based on different types of materials used for making barrier-coated papers. Though this segment held an 84.1% market share in 2022, the bio-based plastics segment is expected to gain high traction during the projected years.

Among the several end-user verticals for barrier coated papers, the food packaging segment consumed almost 64.9% of the total share in 2022. Besides this segment, beverages packaging and pharmaceutical packaging are also expected to make high use of barrier coated papers in the coming days.



Competitive Landscape:

Dow, Sierra Coating Technologies, Koninklijke DSM NV, Stora Enso, and Amcor, are some of the leading players in the global barrier coated papers market. Coatings & Adhesives, CH-Polymers, Imerys, Mondi, Akzo Nobel, KURARAY, and Cork Industries are among other domestic players covered in the report.

Advancements in packaging innovations, particularly in water-based barrier coated papers are regarded to fuel the market's growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the stringent environmental regulations that many governments around the world have implemented for food contact paper could play a supportive role.

Key Segmentations:

By Coating Type:

Water-based Coating

Solvent-based Coating

Wax Coating

Extrusion Coating

By Material:

Paper Coating

Plastic Coating Polyethylene (PE) Polypropylene (PP) Polyvinylidene dichloride (PVDC) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Bio-based Plastic Coating Polysaccharides Polylactic Acid (PLA) Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH) Polyamide (PA)

Wax Coating

Other Coating Materials

By Thickness (ISO 534):

Less than 50 µm

51 µm to 75 µm

75 µm to 100 µm



By Packaging Application:

Cups & Lids

Trays

Laminates

Boxes & Cartons

Pouches & Sachets

Labels

Blisters & Clamshells

Wraps

Tapes

Others

By End-user Verticals:

Food Packaging Bakery Confectionery Snacks Dairy Spices & Condiments Sauces

Beverages Packaging

Cosmetic & Personal Care Packaging

Pharmaceuticals Packaging

Building & Construction Packaging

Electrical & Electronics Packaging

Tobacco Packaging

Packaging of Other Consumer Goods (Agriculture, Automotive, Home Care, etc.)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary | Barrier Coated Papers Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Projections, 2023 to 2033

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Coating

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis By Coating, 2018 to 2022

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis and Forecast By Coating, 2023 to 2033

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights (FMI):

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, and packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analysed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

