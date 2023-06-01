Quisitive Set to Present at the Eight Capital innoVIII: AI: Theory to Commerciality Conference on June 6th, 2023

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF), a premier Microsoft solutions provider and payments solutions provider, will be presenting at the Eight Capital innoVIII: AI: Theory to Commerciality Conference in Montreal, Canada, at the Sofitel Montreal Golden Mile Hotel and Resort which is taking place from June 5th – 6th, 2023.



During the event, Quisitive Chairman and CEO, Mike Reinhart, will engage in a fireside chat along with Syed Fahad, Quisitive's Head of Industry Solution Innovation.

Quisitive aims to update the market on its progress and discuss its focus on artificial intelligence, particularly in relation to its integration into the technology landscape of enterprise customers. The company recently collaborated with Microsoft solution teams to develop generative AI tools using Azure OpenAI and Microsoft Copilot. These tools are being embedded into Quisitive's range of industry technology solutions for healthcare, public sector, and manufacturing. Quisitive has already identified several specific use cases within its industry products, marking the first wave of generative AI adoption across its solution portfolio. These solutions leverage Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power Platform, and Nuance. Furthermore, Quisitive will provide insights into the implementation of AI within its proprietary PayiQ technology and platform.

To receive additional information, please reach out to the Eight Capital Corporate Access team at CorporateAccess@viiicapital.com.

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft cloud platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Our Payments Solutions division, leverages the PayiQ platform powered by Microsoft Azure to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from seventeen employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

Quisitive Investor Contact

Matt Glover and John Yi

Gateway Investor Relations

QUIS@gatewayir.com

949-574-3860