PetMed Express to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Consumer Day

/EIN News/ -- DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS), Your Trusted Pet Health Expert™, today announced its participation at the RBC Capital Markets Consumer Day, which is being held on June 8th, 2023, at the Lotte NY Palace Hotel. 

PetMed’s fireside chat will be held in person and webcast live at PetMeds Webcast Link. Matt Hulett, CEO, and Christine Chambers, CFO, will be available for one-on-one meeting to be held on June 8th, 2023.

To receive additional information, register to attend, or schedule a one-on-one meeting visit the event site at RBC Consumer Day.

About PetMed Express

Founded in 1996, PetMeds is Your Trusted Pet Health Expert™, delivering prescription and non-prescription pet medications and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses at competitive prices direct to the consumer through its 1-800-PetMeds toll free number and through its website at www.petmeds.com.

