Lantheus to Present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- BEDFORD, Mass., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (“Lantheus”) (NASDAQ: LNTH), a company committed to improving patient outcomes through diagnostics, radiotherapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions that enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease, today announced Mary Anne Heino, Chief Executive Officer, and Bob Marshall, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference at 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 8, in New York.

To access a live webcast of the presentation, please visit the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.lantheus.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days following the live presentation.

About Lantheus
With more than 65 years of experience in delivering life-changing science, Lantheus is committed to improving patient outcomes through diagnostics, radiotherapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions that enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease. Lantheus is headquartered in Massachusetts and has offices in New Jersey, Canada and Sweden. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

Contacts:
Mark Kinarney
Vice President, Investor Relations
978-671-8842
ir@lantheus.com

Melissa Downs
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
646-975-2533
media@lantheus.com


