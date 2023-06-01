IO Biotech Appoints Christine Richter, Ph.D., MBA, as Senior Vice President, Commercial and Program Lead

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IO Biotech (Nasdaq: IOBT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulating cancer vaccines based on its T-win® technology platform, announced today that biopharma executive Christine Richter joined the company as SVP, Commercial and Program Lead for IO102-IO103, the company’s lead cancer vaccine candidate. Dr. Richter will report to IO Biotech’s CEO, Mai-Britt Zocca, Ph.D., and will be a member of the company’s executive team.



“Nearing the recruitment of 225 patients in our global Phase 3 clinical trial for IO102-IO103 in patients with advanced metastatic melanoma, we now expect to have a clear line of sight on both the interim analysis next year and a potential U.S. Biologics License Application filing,” said Dr. Zocca. “While we continue our keen focus on the execution of our clinical programs, now is the time to elevate program management and initiate commercial readiness activities. I am very pleased to welcome Christine to IO Biotech. We look forward to the strategic insights she will bring as we progress into the commercial readiness phase.”

Dr. Richter added, “There is no better time to be joining IO Biotech. I believe that our approach to cancer vaccines could potentially change the treatment paradigm. I look forward to working with this high-caliber team to realize our goal of delivering a groundbreaking therapy to patients with cancer who might benefit.”

Dr. Richter is an accomplished pharma/biotech executive with a proven track record of success in management and commercial leadership within both the U.S. and international markets at leading companies including Amgen, Takeda Oncology, and most recently LEO Pharma. She has spent most of her career at Amgen, predominantly in Oncology/Hematology with additional work in General Medicine, and Rare Diseases. Dr. Richter holds a Ph.D. in Cancer Immunotherapy from the Ludwig-Maximilian University of Munich, and an MBA in Health Care Management from the University of Bayreuth.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulating cancer vaccines based on its T-win® vaccine platform. The T-win platform is a novel approach to cancer vaccines designed to activate T cells to target the most important immunosuppressive cells in the tumor microenvironment. IO Biotech is advancing in clinical studies its lead cancer vaccine candidate, IO102-IO103, targeting IDO and PD-L1, and through preclinical development its other pipeline candidates. IO Biotech is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark and has US headquarters in New York, New York.

For further information, please visit www.iobiotech.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, including regarding future clinical trials and results, are based on IO Biotech’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect its business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. Except to the extent required by law, IO Biotech undertakes no obligation to update these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future developments or otherwise.

