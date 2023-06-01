Sabert Corporation Launches New PFAS-Free Pulp Formulations

Company Introduces Innovative and Sustainable Molded Fiber Food Packaging for Takeout, Deliver and Grab n’ Go Meals

/EIN News/ -- SAYREVILLE, N.J., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabert Corporation, a global leader in innovative and sustainable food packaging solutions, announced the launch of the new Pulp PlusTM and Pulp MaxTM proprietary molded fiber blends without the intentional use of PFAS. The formulations will debut at the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) show in Anaheim, CA, from June 4 – June 6, 2023.



As part of its commitment to eliminating all intentionally added per- and polyfluoralkyl substances (PFAS) from its product portfolio by the end of 2023, Sabert’s new pulp formulations are designed to assist customers in achieving their sustainability goals. The molded fiber blends utilize fibers embedded with non-fluorine-based additives to enhance product performance and are tested for use with a wide variety of today’s most popular food applications.

Pulp PlusTM and Pulp MaxTM additives were developed by Sabert’s Center for Innovation, the company’s dedicated team focused on developing proprietary technology and product formulations to service the food and beverage markets. The new molded fiber material blends are now part of Sabert’s broad line of food packaging solutions without the use of intentionally added PFAS.

“As a responsible food packaging manufacturer, we have always prioritized food safety and innovation,” said Stephny S. Halstead, Vice President, Marketing & New Product Development at Sabert Corporation. “Our expert teams at Sabert’s Center for Innovation enable us to infuse research, fresh thinking and cutting-edge manufacturing technology to accelerate the development of the next generation of compostable materials and products. Our rich history of innovation and enduring commitment to sustainability gives Sabert the unique ability to ensure operators can shift sustainably while enabling them to deliver exceptional customer food experiences.”

Pulp PlusTM and Pulp MaxTM comply with BPI guidelines for compostability and are FDA-approved safe for food contact. Elevating the appearance of cold, warm and hot foods such as salads, sandwiches, grain bowls and more, the natural look of pulp offers an eco-friendly option that increases value for operators and their customers without sacrificing performance.

Pulp PlusTM has been developed with improved moisture resistance, eliminating “soggy” bottoms that can come with warm and moisture-rich foods, such as soup, burrito bowls, tacos and pasta dishes. Suited for grab n’ go applications, Pulp PlusTM can extend the shelf life in refrigerated applications between 4-7 days. The formula also pairs well with oil-absorbing greens, grains and starches.

Pulp MaxTM is Sabert’s premium molded fiber blend with enhanced resistance to moisture permeation, oil and grease. Ideal for hot, cold and oily meals for takeout and delivery, Pulp MaxTM performs effectively against fried foods and meat-based proteins like fried chicken, cheeseburgers and french fries and Bibimbap.

The Pulp PlusTM and Pulp MaxTM formulations are available in a variety of Sabert product options and sizes, including round, square and oval bowls, as well as rectangle and square containers, with the continuous expansion of additional solutions.

For more information and a complete list of Pulp PlusTM and Pulp MaxTM features, visit www.sabert.com.

About Sabert

Sabert is a leading global manufacturer of innovative food packaging products and solutions. The company was founded in 1983 grounded in the purpose of reinventing food packaging to nourish and protect our world. Headquartered in Sayreville, New Jersey, Sabert operates North American facilities in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, Texas, and Virginia as well as manufacturing facilities in Nivelles, Belgium; Kimbolton, England; Lodz, Poland; and Zhongshan, China. Using its proprietary Packaging Value Model™, Sabert combines deep insights about food lifecycles and consumer lifestyles, with fast and flexible production capabilities. Its industry-leading product designs encompass all five areas of innovative packaging: Performance, Presentation, Safety, Sustainability and Economics. For more information, visit www.sabert.com .

