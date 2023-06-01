GTT Protects Enterprises Against Cyber Threats With Bolstered MDR and DDoS Mitigation Service Offerings

Enhanced offerings deliver increased service-level assurance for Managed Detection and Response for expedited threat discovery and increased flexibility for DDoS Mitigation service

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTT Communications, Inc. , a leading global provider of managed network and security services to multinational organizations, has announced enhancements to its fully managed cloud- and premise-based cybersecurity service offerings for enterprises. These include a heightened service-level agreement (SLA) for GTT Managed Detection and Response (MDR), assuring early detection and prevention, and the introduction of a new standard service option for enterprises to augment and uplift their network security with protection against distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks.



GTT MDR combines industry-leading Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) technology with human intelligence to provide enterprises with 24/7 threat monitoring and ongoing assurance that investigations will take place within 15 minutes. Experts at GTT’s CREST-certified Security Operations Center (SOC) help customers accelerate their security maturity and meet compliance needs by monitoring traffic across the entire enterprise network environment.

“As cyberthreats continue to grow in scale and complexity, managed and professional services can help enterprises both overcome the cyber skills gap and strike the right balance between risk management, cost and performance,” said Todd Kiehn, senior vice president of Strategy & Product, GTT. “We recognize that flexibility and speed are key to how enterprises can build out successful and adaptable network security strategies. Our new heightened SLA for MDR ensures customers that any security issues triggering an alert are investigated within 15 minutes to rapidly identify potential threats.”

GTT takes on the responsibility for deploying, updating and monitoring the next-generation SIEM to ensure that all customer data is thoroughly analyzed. GTT SOC analysts are also responsible for careful tuning of the criteria and thresholds used in log analysis and filtering to ensure fast and effective threat detection.

“DDoS threats continue to grow in volume and sophistication, requiring companies to employ protection packages,” Kiehn said. “By introducing more flexibility to GTT’s DDoS Mitigation service options, our customers can now address these threats in a more optimized way for their requirements and budgets.”

GTT DDoS Mitigation supports customers requiring 100% uptime by combining the massive ingress capacity of the company’s top-ranked global Tier 1 IP backbone with dedicated DDoS Mitigation infrastructure across the globe and experienced security professionals to help protect against the effects of even large-scale and complex attacks. GTT now offers customers a choice between on-demand and always-on service options, enabling enterprises to choose the right protection for their business.

The service detects DDoS attacks targeting customers’ networks and directs internet traffic to the closest of GTT’s 10 global DDoS scrubbing centers, where any malicious traffic is dropped while legitimate traffic is allowed to flow unimpeded to its destination with little to no added latency.

MDR and DDoS Mitigation are a part of GTT’s suite of managed security services, including Secure Connect, a managed Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) offering that integrates with GTT Managed SD-WAN. The portfolio helps customers meet the challenges of the ever-changing threat landscape and exponential rise in sophisticated cyberattacks.

About GTT

GTT is a managed network and security services provider to global organizations. We design and deliver solutions that leverage advanced cloud, networking and security technologies. We complement our solutions with a suite of professional services and exceptional sales and support teams in local markets around the world. We serve thousands of national and multinational companies with a portfolio that includes SD-WAN, security, Internet, voice and other connectivity options. Our services are uniquely enabled by our top-ranked, global, Tier 1 IP backbone, which spans more than 260 cities on six continents. The company culture is built on a customer-first service experience reinforced by our commitment to operational excellence and continuous improvement in our business, environmental, social and governance practices. For more information, visit www.gtt.net .

