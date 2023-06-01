DZS to Restate First Quarter 2023 Financial Statements and Updates Full Year 2023 Guidance

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI) (the “Company” or “DZS”), a global leader of access, optical and cloud-controlled software defined solutions, today announced that it will restate its previously issued financial statements for the first quarter of 2023, which ended March 31, 2023. The restatement relates to timing of revenue recognition with respect to two customer projects. The value of the revenue to be restated is approximately $15 million, of which the company anticipates the majority will be recognized during the second and third quarters of 2023. The associated customer relationships are in good standing, and the customers have begun paying the amounts due to the Company.



Full Year 2023 Guidance

“We are withdrawing the Q2 earnings guidance issued on May 8, 2023 and will provide updated Q2 guidance once we have clarity regarding the timing of the recognition for the restated Q1 revenue and adjusted EBITDA,” said Misty Kawecki, Chief Financial Officer of DZS. “The most significant of the two revenue restatements is with a long standing, highly valued customer. We are focused on completing the restatement process as quickly as practicable. At the end of March 2023, our total RPOs were valued at $304 million. We remain encouraged and optimistic about the second half of 2023 and into 2024 aligned with a strong sales pipeline and validated by numerous Tier I/II trials around the world. Finally, we are adjusting our full-year guidance, taking into consideration the risk that customers may take longer to deploy their current inventory. For additional information regarding our market opportunity, product portfolio and growth pillars, visit our investor relations page to view our investor day presentations.”

Full Year 2023

Net revenue of approximately $370 million vs. approximately $400 million previously

Adjusted gross margin 1 remains in a range of 35%-37%

remains in a range of 35%-37% Adjusted operating expenses 1 of approximately $115 million vs. $115-120 million previously

of approximately $115 million vs. $115-120 million previously Adjusted EBITDA1 of approximately $15-22 million vs. $22-27 million previously

(1) Item represents a non-GAAP financial measure; see discussion below, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure in the financial tables in this press release.



DZS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Guidance ($ in millions) The reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross margin and Adjusted Operating expenses to Net income (loss), Gross margin and Operating expenses, respectively, which the Company considers to be the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. Full Year 2023 Low High Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (loss) $ (29.1 ) $ (21.7 ) Interest expense, net 3.0 3.0 Income tax (benefit) provision 5.9 5.9 Depreciation and amortization 7.9 7.9 EBITDA (12.3 ) (4.9 ) Stock-based compensation 18.2 18.2 Other income (expense), net (1.4 ) (1.4 ) Acquisition costs 0.1 0.1 Amortization of Capitalized Costs 1.1 1.1 Litigation 0.3 0.3 Restructuring cost 8.6 8.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 14.6 $ 22.0 Reconciliation of Gross Margin to Adjusted Gross Margin: GAAP Gross margin 34.7 % 36.7 % COGS Depreciation and amortization 0.3 % 0.3 % Adjusted Gross Margin 35.0 % 37.0 % Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Adjusted Operating Expenses: Operating expenses $ 150.7 $ 150.7 Depreciation and amortization 7.4 7.4 Stock-based compensation 18.2 18.2 Acquisition costs 0.1 0.1 Executive transition - - Headquarters and facilities relocation - - Amortization of Capitalized Costs 1.1 1.1 Litigation 0.3 0.3 Restructuring cost 8.6 8.6 Adjusted Operating Expenses $ 115.0 $ 115.0

