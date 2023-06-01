Pax8 and CrowdStrike Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Cybersecurity for Managed Service Providers in the IT Channel

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas and DENVER, Colorado, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace and CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data have announced a strategic partnership. The new alliance will give Managed Service Providers (MSPs) access to bundled product offerings of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, available directly on the Pax8 Marketplace. The Pax8 and CrowdStrike partnership is the result of a shared commitment to empowering MSPs in effectively mitigating cyber risks for the businesses they serve, ensuring enhanced protection in today's evolving threat landscape.



“Pax8 is thrilled about our partnership with the cybersecurity market leader CrowdStrike, as our collaboration will bring together two powerhouses in the Security and IT industry to deliver cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions in the channel,” said John Street, Chief Executive Officer at Pax8. “As the cybersecurity landscape becomes increasingly complex, Pax8 realizes the continuous demand of our partners for top-tier security solutions that can be seamlessly integrated into their cloud offerings. By teaming up with CrowdStrike, MSPs will stay ahead of evolving threats, delivering exceptional value to their customers through the market’s leading XDR platform.”

“Pax8 and CrowdStrike have a shared appreciation for the critical role MSPs play in protecting businesses of all sizes, and helping IT and Security teams close the skills gap to take on modern adversaries. This partnership brings the unparalleled capabilities of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform to the leading cloud marketplace for MSPs,” said George Kurtz, CrowdStrike’s Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder. “MSPs will be able to instantly deploy CrowdStrike - without a reboot - and take advantage of consolidated billing and provisioning automation. Pax8 and CrowdStrike are uniquely positioned to empower MSPs to support their customer’s cybersecurity journeys from device to identity to cloud to data and beyond with the same cutting-edge XDR technology selected by the world’s leading and largest enterprises."

The CrowdStrike Falcon platform has emerged as the defining XDR ecosystem of the cybersecurity industry. With CrowdStrike, partners are able to keep customers ahead of an expanding threat environment by delivering industry leading, AI-powered protection across endpoint, cloud, identity and data from a unified, modern XDR platform.

The strategic alliance between Pax8 and CrowdStrike represents a significant milestone in Pax8's efforts to expand its global market presence and offer industry-leading security solutions to partners. This collaboration creates a powerful synergy that brings immense benefits to partners, customers, and the overall growth and innovation of the IT Channel.

“The partnership between Pax8 and CrowdStrike unlocks the synergistic potential of our innovative cloud marketplace and CrowdStrike's exceptional cybersecurity solutions,” expressed Street. “With our combined strengths, we are well-positioned to drive advancements and provide unparalleled value in the realm of cybersecurity within the channel. The palpable excitement surrounding this partnership reflects the shared anticipation of the opportunities it will bring to both companies."

The CrowdStrike offering is set to launch on the Pax8 Marketplace later this year. Pax8 partners will have the opportunity to engage with CrowdStrike directly at their booth during the Pax8 Beyond 2023 event, taking place from June 11-13, 2023, in Denver, Colorado. For more information or to register, please visit Pax8 Beyond.

To learn more about Pax8 and CrowdStrike, please visit pax8.com.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the world’s favorite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions. Pioneering the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled more than 400,000 enterprises through its channel partners and processes one million monthly transactions. Pax8’s award-winning technology enables managed service providers (MSPs) to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk so their businesses can thrive. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for five years in a row. Join the revolution at pax8.com .

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with one of the world’s most advanced cloud-native platforms for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities. Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.

