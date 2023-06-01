Submit Release
Portage Biotech to Participate in Panel Discussion During the 2023 BIO International Conference

Ian Walters, M.D. to serve as expert panelist discussing the future of immune checkpoint inhibitors

/EIN News/ -- WESTPORT, Conn., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTG), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company advancing novel multi-targeted therapies for use as single agents and in combination, announced today that CEO Dr. Ian Walters will serve as an expert spokesperson on an oncology panel discussion at the upcoming BIO International Conference taking place in Boston, Massachusetts June 5-8, 2023.

Panel Date and Time: Thursday, June 8, 10:15 – 11:15 a.m. ET Session Room 254A
Title: Are We Past the Checkpoint?

Dr. Walters will be joined by industry experts during the panel to explore the future of the immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) space and the up-and-coming approaches to reactivating the body's own immune system. The panelists will discuss how the field of immuno-oncology has evolved, strategies to improve success in ICIs and entirely new approaches.

In addition to the panel, members of Portage’s management team will be in attendance to explore potential collaborations and partnerships with other industry leaders.

About Portage Biotech Inc.
Portage is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company advancing multi-targeted therapies to extend survival and significantly improve the lives of patients with cancer. Lead programs in the Portage portfolio include first-in-class invariant natural killer T cell (iNKT) small molecule engagers and best-in-class adenosine antagonists. These programs are being advanced using innovative trial designs and translational data to identify the patient populations most likely to benefit from treatment. The Company’s unique business model leverages a strong network of academic experts and large pharma partners to rapidly and efficiently advance multiple products. For more information, please visit www.portagebiotech.com, follow us on Twitter at @PortageBiotech or find us on LinkedIn at Portage Biotech Inc.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations
Chuck Padala
chuck@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations
Raena Mina, Ph.D.
rmina@lifescicomms.com


