Myriad Genetics Highlights Latest Oncology Portfolio Advancements and New Data at ASCO 2023

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, will be highlighting new studies and the recent expansion of its Precise™ Oncology Solutions portfolio at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting from June 2-6, 2023.



Myriad has recently made several advancements supporting its oncology footprint including hiring oncology experts to its leadership team as well as the addition of the Folate Receptor Alpha (FRα) biomarker to its oncology portfolio.

“Our portfolio addition further expands upon our industry-leading suite of solutions spanning biomarker, germline and somatic testing options to support patients with cancer wherever they are on their treatment path,” said Michael Lyons, general manager of oncology, Myriad Genetics. “We are not only enhancing our testing capabilities, but we are also strengthening our expertise. We recently added new team members, including Adam Brufsky, MD, PhD, FACP, who will help us continue to advance our portfolio and vision for precision oncology and patient care.”

During ASCO, the following data from Myriad will be presented:

Polygenic risk score calibration and association with breast cancer in diverse ancestries (Abstract #10505)

Session type: Oral abstract session

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Time: 3:00-6:00 p.m. CDT

Description: In this study of more than 200,000 women, the polygenic risk score (PRS) was well-calibrated and accurately predicted breast cancer risk for women. Incorporation of PRS adds independent information to breast cancer risk models and supports equitable access to personalized risk management.

Predicting absolute benefit in risk of metastasis of androgen deprivation therapy added to radiation therapy in patients with newly diagnosed prostate cancer using Prolaris (Abstract #5030)

Session type: Poster session

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Time: 8:00-11:00 a.m. CDT

Description: In this cohort of patients spanning all National Comprehensive Cancer Network risk categories, a cell-cycle progression score accurately predicted an individual’s benefit of adding Androgen Deprivation Therapy to Radiation Therapy.

“The data we’re sharing at ASCO, along with our contribution of hereditary cancer data to ClinVar, demonstrates our commitment to increasing access to genetic testing for all patients and partnering with oncologists and other healthcare providers to help create more personalized treatment plans using comprehensive genetic insights,” Lyons added.

In exhibit #4063, Myriad will highlight its Precise Oncology Solutions portfolio, which includes the Precise™ Tumor test, MyRisk® Hereditary Cancer test and its two FDA-approved companion diagnostic tests: MyChoice® CDx and BRACAnalysis CDx®. The company will also feature Prolaris®, its prognostic test that measures prostate cancer aggressiveness.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the data and information that the company plans to present at ASCO and the company’s commitment to increasing access to genetic testing and partnering with oncologists and other healthcare providers to help create more personalized treatment plans using comprehensive genetic insights. These “forward-looking statements” are management’s expectations of future events as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. Such factors include those risks described in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 1, 2023, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in the company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Myriad is not under any obligation, and it expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.